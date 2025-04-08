Alisha Lehmann is in danger of missing the European Championships. The attacking player is missing from Pia Sundhage's current squad. Instead, Lehmann is kicking a ball on the beach in Dubai.

Jan Arnet

While the women's national team is playing for important points in the Nations League - they face Iceland on Tuesday evening - Alisha Lehmann is enjoying herself on the beach in Dubai. Three months before the start of the home European Championships, the 26-year-old has not been called up for the national team. Instead, she is now enjoying a few days off in the sun.

But Lehmann can't do without football in her free time either. On Instagram, she shows her 16.5 million followers her tricks on a beach in Dubai and writes: "People ask me: What do you do when you're at your happiest? Just give me a ball and I'm happy everywhere."

To make it to the European Championship (July 2 to 27), Lehmann also wants to cause a sensation on the pitch in the final sprint of the season. Lehmann leads the Serie A Women table with Juventus Turin.