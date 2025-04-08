  1. Residential Customers
"Just give me a ball ..." Alisha Lehmann kicks the Nati frustration away on the beach

Jan Arnet

8.4.2025

Alisha Lehmann is in danger of missing the European Championships. The attacking player is missing from Pia Sundhage's current squad. Instead, Lehmann is kicking a ball on the beach in Dubai.

08.04.2025, 08:28

08.04.2025, 08:53

While the women's national team is playing for important points in the Nations League - they face Iceland on Tuesday evening - Alisha Lehmann is enjoying herself on the beach in Dubai. Three months before the start of the home European Championships, the 26-year-old has not been called up for the national team. Instead, she is now enjoying a few days off in the sun.

But Lehmann can't do without football in her free time either. On Instagram, she shows her 16.5 million followers her tricks on a beach in Dubai and writes: "People ask me: What do you do when you're at your happiest? Just give me a ball and I'm happy everywhere."

To make it to the European Championship (July 2 to 27), Lehmann also wants to cause a sensation on the pitch in the final sprint of the season. Lehmann leads the Serie A Women table with Juventus Turin.

