Alisha Lehmann is the new social media star at Juventus Turin. Since her move to Italy, the 25-year-old has caused a follower boom for the "old lady". A video with Lehmann and national team star Calligaris is now going viral.

In a video with Nati colleague Viola Calligaris, the 25-year-old tries her hand at a USA quiz.

With some hair-raising answers, the two make the internet laugh. Show more

"Washington DC." - The answer to the first question of a USA quiz comes out of the blue for Swiss national team stars Alisha Lehmann and Viola Calligaris. They know the capital of the United States, but from question two onwards, the two Juventus Turin players get into difficult waters.

Lehmann and Calligaris compete in a quiz about the United States for the "Old Lady's" social media channel during the club's tour of the USA. Juventus Turin know how to use the charisma of their new signing masterfully. Since Lehmann's transfer from Aston Villa to Turin, the club has already generated over 110,000 new followers on Instagram (565,000 in total). Lehmann himself has 17 million.

"Not a very good history lesson in Switzerland"

The funny quiz video is currently going viral online. Also because the two Swiss women become increasingly uncertain with their answers after the capital city question. Lehmann already fails question 2, asking how many stars can be seen on the US flag.

Calligaris knows the correct answer (50), Lehmann is just off the mark with 51. By the third question at the latest, which year America was discovered, many followers have to smile - with the years 1400 (Calligaris) and 1200 (Lehmann), both are way off the mark (correct answer: 1492).

"Not very good history lessons in Switzerland" or "that hurts" are among the comments alongside numerous laugh emojis. Other users defended the two Swiss women and wrote: "Don't worry, Alisha, if they played this game with Americans, it would be over after the first question."

Alisha Lehmann will play for Juventus Turin in the coming season. IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

When asked about US basketball players and to name three US states, the two Nati stars are able to redeem themselves somewhat, only to fail miserably again when asked to draw the national animal symbol, the bald eagle.

"It's no big deal," is what the comments say. And some fans even seem to notice that Lehmann seems "much happier" in her social media appearances since her transfer to Juve. This could also have something to do with her love transfer. In the summer, she moved from Aston Villa to Juventus Turin with boyfriend Douglas Luiz. "I couldn't be happier," said the 25-year-old when she announced the move.

