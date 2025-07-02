National team coach Pia Sundhage seems to like turning strikers into defenders: After Iman Beney and Meriame Terchoun, Alisha Lehmann has now also been called up.

Michael Wegmann

Alisha Lehmann, Juventus striker and social superstar, has made the cut for the European Championship squad. Surprisingly, not as an attacking player, but further back. Coach Pia Sundhage recently said in an aside that she sees Lehmann as a full-back.

blue Sport wants to know whether she herself was surprised by Sundhage's plans. Alisha Lehmann admits: "Yes, I was surprised at first when I found out." She then uses a typical footballer's phrase and says: "I accept this challenge and will give it my all, no matter where I play. At the end of the day, it's all about the team. We want to win together, it doesn't matter what role you have."

Terchoun: "I have learned to adapt"

It seems as if Sundhage has a system for changing roles. The Swede has already turned YB striker Iman Beney, who will move to ManCity after the European Championship, into a full-back. Sundhage does not want to know that Beney is being robbed of her great offensive strengths. "I'm stubborn," said the Swede.

Meriame Terchoun will suffer the same fate as Lehmann and Beney. The 29-year-old is a winger for Dijon in France and is planned for the back of the side in the national team. She says: "With my experience, I've learned to adapt. It's less of a problem for me, I've already worked a lot defensively as an attacking player and now I've had a bit longer to adjust. But it wasn't easy, but I'm completely okay with it."

The chances of playing against Norway on Wednesday are greater for the attacking defenders Terchoun and Beney than for Lehmann. When asked about her role in the team, Lehmann said: "I'm good with everyone and try to keep everyone in a good mood."

You might also be interested in this