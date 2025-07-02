  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Strikers become defenders Alisha Lehmann: "Me as a full-back? That surprised me too"

Michael Wegmann

2.7.2025

National team coach Pia Sundhage seems to like turning strikers into defenders: After Iman Beney and Meriame Terchoun, Alisha Lehmann has now also been called up.

02.07.2025, 10:00

Alisha Lehmann, Juventus striker and social superstar, has made the cut for the European Championship squad. Surprisingly, not as an attacking player, but further back. Coach Pia Sundhage recently said in an aside that she sees Lehmann as a full-back.

blue Sport wants to know whether she herself was surprised by Sundhage's plans. Alisha Lehmann admits: "Yes, I was surprised at first when I found out." She then uses a typical footballer's phrase and says: "I accept this challenge and will give it my all, no matter where I play. At the end of the day, it's all about the team. We want to win together, it doesn't matter what role you have."

Terchoun: "I have learned to adapt"

It seems as if Sundhage has a system for changing roles. The Swede has already turned YB striker Iman Beney, who will move to ManCity after the European Championship, into a full-back. Sundhage does not want to know that Beney is being robbed of her great offensive strengths. "I'm stubborn," said the Swede.

Meriame Terchoun will suffer the same fate as Lehmann and Beney. The 29-year-old is a winger for Dijon in France and is planned for the back of the side in the national team. She says: "With my experience, I've learned to adapt. It's less of a problem for me, I've already worked a lot defensively as an attacking player and now I've had a bit longer to adjust. But it wasn't easy, but I'm completely okay with it."

The chances of playing against Norway on Wednesday are greater for the attacking defenders Terchoun and Beney than for Lehmann. When asked about her role in the team, Lehmann said: "I'm good with everyone and try to keep everyone in a good mood."

You might also be interested in this

Football news

Super League. Matteo Mantini joins the Grasshoppers

Super LeagueMatteo Mantini joins the Grasshoppers

Shortly after signing his contract. Daschner is injured and will miss St.Gallen for several months

Shortly after signing his contractDaschner is injured and will miss St.Gallen for several months

"We want to attack up front again"What YB's new signings Wüthrich and Lindner have to say

Now Real Madrid awaits. Kobel leads Dortmund into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup

Now Real Madrid awaitsKobel leads Dortmund into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup

The knee of the nation. Sundhage is bombarded with questions about Wälti - until she gives in?

The knee of the nationSundhage is bombarded with questions about Wälti - until she gives in?