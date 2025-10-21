Alisha Lehmann talks about the reasons behind her move from Juventus Turin to Como, her new life by the lake and her role in the national team.

Patrick Lämmle

Alisha Lehmann is moving from Juventus Turin to Como in the summer. She has settled in very well and is enjoying her new home. She has no problems with the hype surrounding her: "There are downsides everywhere. But I've had this life for a long time and I know how to deal with it. I have such a nice house with a view of the lake, I don't even have to go out anymore," says Lehmann, followed by a laugh.

She can move around freely in Como anyway, because "everyone has great respect for each other". And she simply avoids the touristy places a little. But why did Lehmann switch from Juve to Como? "I really enjoy playing every weekend and being in the starting eleven. Because at the end of the day, we're at the club to play football." At Juve, Lehmann only got a few opportunities. So the victory against her former club was all the better. Although Lehmann also made it clear: "I would never say anything bad about Juve." She had a good year there and also made friends.

Alisha Lehmann on her role in the national team

At the European Championships, Lehmann was praised for her role as a firebrand before matches and the way she interacts with her teammates. Is the 26-year-old happy with this role? "I'm a very open person and make sure everyone is doing well." They had a great time during the European Championships and also grew closer as a team. "But as a footballer, you always want to play. As a footballer, you're lying if you say you're happy when you're on the bench. Of course I wasn't happy." This thought also played a role in her switch. More match practice at the club increases her chances of also taking on an important role on the pitch in the national team.

As far as her role as a warm-up player before matches is concerned, she hasn't thought about that yet. "I just always try to find the right words. If they want me to, I'll keep doing it."

Switzerland play Canada in Lucerne on Friday and Scotland away on Tuesday.

The press conference in full length

