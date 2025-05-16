Alisha Lehmann is determined to be at the home European Championships. Keystone

Alisha Lehmann was missing from Pia Sundhage's squad for the last national team squad meeting before the home European Championships in March. In an interview, the 26-year-old now admits: "I was very disappointed."

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In March, Alisha Lehmann did not make the national team squad due to a lack of match practice.

"I was very disappointed. I was so looking forward to seeing my teammates (...). When I wasn't called up, it really hit me hard," said Lehmann in an interview.

However, the 26-year-old has not yet buried her dream of taking part in the European Championships: "I'm someone who never gives up." Show more

Only 50 days to go until the women's European Championship kicks off in Switzerland (July 2 to 27). National team coach Pia Sundhage will announce her European Championship squad in a few weeks' time. The big question from a Swiss perspective: will Alisha Lehmann be included or not?

In sporting terms, Lehmann has hardly been able to promote herself recently. Although she celebrated the championship title with Juventus Turin, she usually only made brief appearances or did not play at all, which is why she was also absent from the last national team squad in March.

In an interview with "20 Minuten", Lehmann spoke openly about not being called up and said: "I was very disappointed. I was so looking forward to seeing my team-mates and playing for Switzerland and seeing the fans. When I wasn't called up, of course it really hit me hard."

European Championship dream not yet buried

She needed a little time for herself afterwards, but doesn't want to bury her head in the sand now. "I'm not someone who shows emotions in front of others, I tend to show emotions when I'm alone," says Lehmann. "I'm 26 years old, I've already experienced so much in my career, I've learned to deal with setbacks."

Accordingly, she has not yet buried her "big dream" of taking part in the home European Championships. "I'm someone who never gives up. I train very hard and do everything I can to make sure I'm called up in the end. And if that happens, I'll give everything for the national team," says Lehmann.

Playing for Switzerland means everything to her. "I'm behind the country and for me it's the best country in the world. It also makes me happy to see the happy faces when we play in the national team."

Criticism leaves her cold today

The Bernese is not only known for playing football, but is also a big social media star. She is followed by 16.6 million people on Instagram alone. Lehmann is repeatedly criticized for her public appearances and appearance. It used to bother her too. "I didn't understand what the problem was," says the Juve player. "But now I'm older and I don't care. I even find all the criticism funny."

If someone complains about her thickly applied make-up, she likes to go one better. "Then I just go for the dark lipstick so that they have even more to talk about," says Lehmann. "I also really have the feeling that a lot of people are bored. And if I give them something to talk about, I'm happy too."

