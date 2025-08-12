  1. Residential Customers
"We were a family" Alisha Lehmann says goodbye to Juve and joins Como

Linus Hämmerli

12.8.2025

Alisha Lehmann leaves Juventus Turin.
Imago

Alisha Lehmann says goodbye to Juventus Turin and the Bianconeri fans with an emotional post. The Swiss national team player thanks Juventus for a great year - she will move to Como.

12.08.2025, 10:38

12.08.2025, 11:33

Swiss international Alisha Lehmann is to leave Juventus Turin after just one year. The 26-year-old is moving to FC Como Women, where she will sign a contract until 2028.

Lehmann has already bid an emotional farewell to the Bianconeri in an Instagram post: "I would like to thank you for this great year, especially my team-mates and the fantastic fans."

Lehmann won the league and cup double with Juventus and wrote: "The hard work we put in last season and winning titles, a team I will never forget. I didn't just have teammates, we were a family and I made friends for life. Leaving such a great club and people close to me was a very difficult decision. This club, this team and these fans will always have a special place in my heart."

