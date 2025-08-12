Alisha Lehmann leaves Juventus Turin. Imago

Alisha Lehmann says goodbye to Juventus Turin and the Bianconeri fans with an emotional post. The Swiss national team player thanks Juventus for a great year - she will move to Como.

Sandro Zappella

Swiss international Alisha Lehmann is to leave Juventus Turin after just one year. The 26-year-old is moving to FC Como Women, where she will sign a contract until 2028.

Lehmann has already bid an emotional farewell to the Bianconeri in an Instagram post: "I would like to thank you for this great year, especially my team-mates and the fantastic fans."

Lehmann won the league and cup double with Juventus and wrote: "The hard work we put in last season and winning titles, a team I will never forget. I didn't just have teammates, we were a family and I made friends for life. Leaving such a great club and people close to me was a very difficult decision. This club, this team and these fans will always have a special place in my heart."

