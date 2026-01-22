  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nati star in love bliss Alisha Lehmann shows off her new boyfriend on her birthday

Jan Arnet

22.1.2026

Alisha Lehmann shares private insights on Instagram on her birthday - and surprises her fans with a love outing.

22.01.2026, 09:19

22.01.2026, 10:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Alisha Lehmann makes her new relationship public on her 27th birthday.
  • The national team player shows her partner Montel McKenzie for the first time on Instagram.
  • McKenzie is a former Love Island contestant and is active in the Baller League UK, among others.
Show more

Alisha Lehmann causes a stir on her 27th birthday: The Swiss international showed her new partner publicly for the first time on Instagram and posted several loving photos of their happiness together.

The man at her side is called Montel McKenzie. The 28-year-old Englishman is known from reality TV ("Love Island") and plays football himself - currently with the club Folkestone Invicta in the Isthmian League Premier Division in England. McKenzie is also part of the Baller League UK - the league in which Lehmann is also active.

"Please clean up next time"Alisha Lehmann has been burgled

On his Instagram profile, McKenzie congratulates him with the words "Happy Birthday baby" and shares photos and videos of their everyday life together. An intimate kiss leaves no doubt about the relationship. Lehmann responds publicly with "I love you". She also posts a series of pictures herself on her Instagram story, including a photo with her new boyfriend.

In the past, Lehmann was together with Brazilian professional footballer Douglas Luiz for a long time. She also previously made her relationship with her former teammate Ramona Bachmann public.

Football news

Benfica pro slips as he takes a penalty. Reif mocks Pavlidis:

Benfica pro slips as he takes a penaltyReif mocks Pavlidis: "At least Kane didn't almost kill himself"

Free-kick trick, dream goal, penalty fail. You must have seen these three Champions League scenes

Free-kick trick, dream goal, penalty failYou must have seen these three Champions League scenes

More than 1 billion euros. Real Madrid sets new standards in sales

More than 1 billion eurosReal Madrid sets new standards in sales

Job guarantee for Seoane. Spycher:

Job guarantee for SeoaneSpycher: "We will make personnel adjustments, but not in the coaching position"

Twelve years after the fan scandal. Reunion between Basel and Salzburg brings back memories

Twelve years after the fan scandalReunion between Basel and Salzburg brings back memories

Knockout blow in the 94th minute. Karabakh knocks Frankfurt out of the Champions League

Knockout blow in the 94th minuteKarabakh knocks Frankfurt out of the Champions League