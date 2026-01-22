Alisha Lehmann shares private insights on Instagram on her birthday - and surprises her fans with a love outing.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alisha Lehmann makes her new relationship public on her 27th birthday.

The national team player shows her partner Montel McKenzie for the first time on Instagram.

McKenzie is a former Love Island contestant and is active in the Baller League UK, among others. Show more

Alisha Lehmann causes a stir on her 27th birthday: The Swiss international showed her new partner publicly for the first time on Instagram and posted several loving photos of their happiness together.

The man at her side is called Montel McKenzie. The 28-year-old Englishman is known from reality TV ("Love Island") and plays football himself - currently with the club Folkestone Invicta in the Isthmian League Premier Division in England. McKenzie is also part of the Baller League UK - the league in which Lehmann is also active.

On his Instagram profile, McKenzie congratulates him with the words "Happy Birthday baby" and shares photos and videos of their everyday life together. An intimate kiss leaves no doubt about the relationship. Lehmann responds publicly with "I love you". She also posts a series of pictures herself on her Instagram story, including a photo with her new boyfriend.

In the past, Lehmann was together with Brazilian professional footballer Douglas Luiz for a long time. She also previously made her relationship with her former teammate Ramona Bachmann public.