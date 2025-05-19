The European Championship trading cards from Topps. blue Sport

In a few days, the collector's cards from Topps will be on sale in Switzerland, and the booklets are already available in Germany. blue Sport has already started collecting them.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Topps collector's booklet for the Women's European Championship 2025 will only be available in Switzerland in a few days. blue Sport has already bought a copy in Germany.

The selection of 16 players is interesting. Our Barcelona jewel Sydney Schertenleib is not among them, but Juventus striker and influencer Alisha Lehmann, Coumba Sow and Nadine Riesen are.

The trio were left out of Pia Sundhage's final squad. Sundhage will announce her squad for the final Nations League matches on Monday morning. Show more

Pia Sundhage is allowed to call up 23 players for the home European Championship. The Topps sticker collection booklet lists 16 players per nation, seven fewer than there will ultimately be. The selection Topps has made for the Swiss is daring to say the least.

Perhaps the biggest surprise: Sydney Schertenleib is missing. The 18-year-old has won the championship with Barcelona and is in the Copa de la Reina final as well as the Champions League final. Although she is not an undisputed regular in perhaps the best team in the world, she still gets plenty of minutes. And in the national team, Schertenleib has recently been a regular. In the four Nations League games so far, she has always been in the starting eleven and is the most noticeable player in the offense. Topps would not have taken any risks with a Schertenleib picture.

Lehmann, Sow and Riesen with Topps pictures

But with others. Because among the 16 players, there are three who were not in the squad for the last round-up: Alisha Lehmann, Coumba Sow and Nadine Riesen. Topps is therefore relying on a few shaky candidates. Of course, the trio have a good chance of making the European Championship squad.

With Naomi Luyet, however, Topps could be spot on. The YB jewel was THE rising star of the season last year, only to be ruled out for months due to tendinitis. She only made her comeback on Sunday in the second leg of the final against GC. And after coming on as a substitute, she showed that she had not forgotten how to play football. She breathes new life into YB and is an important factor in the Bernese team's comeback. In the penalty shoot-out, she converted with aplomb and shortly afterwards lifted the championship trophy.

Sundhage's last appearance before the European Championships

On Monday at 11 a.m., Pia Sundhage will now announce which players she will be using for the last two Nations League games against France and Norway. For those players who do not receive a call-up, the air for a European Championship squad is likely to become thin. Will Alisha Lehmann be included? On Saturday, she won the Cup final with Juve after the championship - but Lehmann did not play in this match.

You might also be interested in this