Alisha Lehmann will miss Switzerland's Nations League opener at the end of the month. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss start the European Championship year without Alisha Lehmann.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Juventus player has been forced to withdraw from Switzerland's Nations League matches at the end of February due to a thigh injury. Alena Bienz from 1. FC Köln will replace Lehmann in the squad.

The Swiss national team will play Iceland in Zurich on Friday, February 21 and Norway in Stavanger on Tuesday, February 25.