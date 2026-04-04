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Egli is called up Alisha Lehmann misses the World Cup qualifiers against Turkey

SDA

4.4.2026 - 09:46

Alisha Lehmann will miss the Swiss women's team's two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Turkey.
Alisha Lehmann will miss the Swiss women's team's two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Turkey.
Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will be without Alisha Lehmann and Irina Fuchs for the two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Turkey the week after next.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2026, 09:46

04.04.2026, 10:01

The Leicester City striker and the goalkeeper of 1. FC Köln, the number 3 in the national team, are out with muscle injuries.

National coach Rafel Navarro has called up Leela Egli from SC Freiburg and Nadine Böhi from Union Berlin as replacements for the home game in Zurich on April 14 and the away game in Sinop, Turkey, four days later.

The Swiss women will be aiming to win their group against Turkey, who are also still unblemished after two games in qualifying for the 2027 World Cup.

The Swiss women's team's match schedule

Show more
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