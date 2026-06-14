Brazil could not manage more than a draw against Morocco and owed it to goalkeeper Alisson that they did not suffer another defeat in stoppage time. Meanwhile, Swiss fans reacted with disappointment to the draw against Qatar.

Andreas Lunghi

Morocco pushed Brazil to the limit in the first Group C match. The Seleção fell behind after 20 minutes but managed to equalize ten minutes later thanks to a dream goal by Vini Jr.

Legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team was unable to force a winner after that. What’s more, they have goalkeeper Alisson to thank for securing the single point in the 99th minute with a double save.

Scotland Takes a Step Toward the Knockout Stage

The second match in Group C featured a clash between Scotland and Haiti. The Scots prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal by John McGinn in the 28th minute.

The Scots had to fight hard for the victory in their first World Cup appearance since 1998, particularly in the final minutes of the match. After having everything under control for a long time, they found themselves under pressure in the closing stages. However, they managed to prevent Haiti from equalizing and have already taken a big step toward the knockout stage.

“An arrogant performance”

While Scottish fans in Boston were likely celebrating into the early hours of the morning, Swiss fans in San Francisco had to swallow a bitter pill with Switzerland’s 1-1 draw against Qatar.

“To me, it was a rather arrogant performance after taking the lead—disappointing,” one fan told blue Sport after the match, expressing little optimism for the upcoming games: “Qatar was the weakest opponent for me. But I hope this was a wake-up call.”

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