Harry Kane (from left to right), Manuel Neuer and Luis Diaz take part in FC Bayern Munich's championship-looking Paulaner Lederhosen shoot. Keystone

The Bundesliga presents itself with a new face. Many well-known players have left Germany. No club is believed to be a permanent match for champions Bayern Munich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Hugo Ekitiké and Benjamin Sesko are the most prominent players who have turned their backs on the Bundesliga. The Swiss captain Xhaka and the exceptional players who have matured to international class have moved to the Premier League, while longstanding key players have gone to the USA, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

This leaves room for new faces and stars. However, most of them still have to mature. Only Bayern's king transfer Luis Diaz came to Germany as a ready-made player. Leverkusen and RB Leipzig in particular, who did not qualify for the European Cup, as well as Borussia Dortmund, signed promising talents who want to take the next step.

Leverkusen gutted

The favorite for the championship title is clear: All 18 Bundesliga coaches are betting on Bayern Munich, who reclaimed the title from Leverkusen last year with a 13-point lead and will open the 2025/26 season on Friday evening with a home game against Leipzig. "The points difference was already very big last year. That's why I don't think the other teams can close the gap to Bayern Munich," said Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt. Bremen's new boss Horst Steffen said: "They simply have the best team."

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are the first challengers in the race. Leverkusen, the 2024 champions, have undergone considerable upheaval: Following the departure of successful coach Xabi Alonso (to Real Madrid), Florian Wirtz (to Liverpool for up to 150 million euros), Jonathan Tah (to Bayern Munich on a free transfer) and Jeremie Frimpong (also to Liverpool for 40 million euros), captain Granit Xhaka (to Premier League promoted Sunderland for around 20 million euros) also left the club.

The team was "gutted", according to ARD-Sportschau, describing the Bundesliga, which is turning into a training league, as "a league in search of an identity". Leverkusen's most notable signings so far are attacking midfielder Malik Tillman (joined from Eindhoven), central defender Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) and goalkeeper Mark Flekken (Brentford). The new coach is Dutchman Erik ten Hag, who left Manchester United. As with Dortmund, who let Jamie Gittens move to Chelsea and signed Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe Bellingham, the squad plans have not yet been finalized.

Luis Diaz the most prominent

Champions Bayern Munich also saw some prominent departures: Thomas Müller is ending his career in the MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, Leroy Sané moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray Istanbul, Kingsley Coman followed the lure of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's club. In addition, the German record champions' search for reinforcements resulted in rejections from Wirtz and VfB Stuttgart in their bid for Nick Woltemade. Luis Diaz, who was signed from Liverpool for up to 75 million euros, now forms the wing-back pairing with Michael Olise. German international Jonathan Tah, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen, is the new captain of the defense.

Back in the Bundesliga are the traditional clubs 1. FC Köln (with central defender Joël Schmied) and Hamburger SV (with Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti). Their first priority will be to secure league survival against teams such as Heidenheim and St. Pauli.