AC Florence striker Moise Kean is taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch. dpa

Yet another footballer collapses on the pitch in Italy - and yet another one from AC Florence. At least the all-clear is given hours later. But one player in particular is suffering.

DPA dpa

The all-clear after the moment of shock: Italy international Moise Kean did not suffer serious head injuries in a collision in Serie A. The 24-year-old from AC Florence was hit in the face by an opponent's knee during the game at Hellas Verona on Sunday evening. He continued after a short period of treatment, but then collapsed minutes later away from the action and was taken to hospital. Tests carried out there revealed no injury, Fiorentina announced the following day.

Bad memory of Bove emergency

The incident brought back bad memories for the club from Tuscany of all places: On December 1, Kean's teammate Edoardo Bove had collapsed during the home game against Inter Milan. It later transpired that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The winger has since had a defibrillator implanted and is therefore no longer allowed to play in Italy. In the game in Verona (0:1), however, Bove was sitting on the Florence bench and buried his face in a training jacket when he noticed Kean's emergency.

Kean continues to play after collision - and then collapses

The striker's knee was accidentally rammed into his face by Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz during a tackle in the 57th minute. He was initially laid up with a bleeding wound to his left eye. After a break for treatment, Kean continued to play but looked dazed. A few minutes later, the international staggered and fell onto the pitch, where he lay motionless. Doctors and paramedics quickly rushed to him.

The striker was discharged from the hospital in Verona that night and returned to Florence, around two and a half hours away by car. It was initially unclear whether he would be able to return for Fiorentina's next match against Lecce on Friday.