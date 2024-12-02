The football world held its breath on Sunday evening when Fiorentina professional Edoardo Bove suddenly collapsed during the match against Inter. Good news from the hospital on Monday morning.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a medical emergency in Serie A on Sunday. Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch and dramatic scenes ensued. The match was abandoned.

Thanks to the quick reaction of players, coaches and paramedics, Bove was saved. The all-clear was given on Monday.

According to the Italian media, Bove is awake, conscious and responsive. Show more

According to Italian media reports, Edoardo Bove no longer needs artificial respiration following his collapse on Sunday. "Edoardo is awake, conscious and answering questions," reports the always well-informed transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian newspaper "La Republicca", the 22-year-old's brain and heart have not been damaged. "Thank you to everyone" were Bove's first words after waking up, according to the newspaper. He then spoke to doctors and family members.

It is reassuring news after the Fiorentina professional shocked the football world with his collapse in the match against Inter Milan on Sunday. In the 17th minute, the midfielder collapsed through no fault of his own and lay motionless. His teammates and opponents immediately rushed to his aid, frantically calling paramedics and doctors and then shielding Bove from the cameras.

Compassion in Italian football

Bove was resuscitated and immediately taken to Careggi University Hospital and the match was abandoned. The Italian news agency "ANSA" reported that Bove had suffered an epileptic seizure and subsequently a cardiac arrest.

Just under two hours after the dramatic scenes at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, AC Fiorentina issued an initial update. Bove is in intensive care and is in a stable condition. No acute damage to his nervous system, heart or lung function has been detected.

After the emergency was announced, many Serie A clubs reacted on social media and expressed their condolences. "We are all with you, Edoardo", wrote record champions Juventus Turin on X. "All our thoughts are with you, Edoardo. Forza!", announced AC Milan. AS Roma, where Bove played as a native of Rome in his childhood and youth before being loaned to Florence in the summer, wrote: "One of us, we are all with you. Forza Edo!"