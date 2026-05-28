Coach Murat Yakin's squad has been training in St. Gallen since Monday. Initially, the team was still decimated, as the players who had been in action with their clubs over the Whitsun weekend were allowed to arrive later. These players, including captain Granit Xhaka and other key players such as Manuel Akanji, Remo Freuler and Ricardo Rodriguez, have now also arrived in eastern Switzerland and were on the training pitch on Thursday morning.

The only absentee was Fabian Rieder, who completed a physiotherapy session after suffering a foot injury the previous day. Noah Okafor completed an individual program due to minor complaints.

The first part of the World Cup preparations will be concluded with the test match against Jordan, which will take place on Sunday (15:00) in St. Gallen. On Tuesday, June 2, the team will fly to San Diego, California, and move into base camp. The final test against Australia will be played there on Saturday, June 6. Switzerland will play their first group match at the World Cup on June 13 against Qatar (both at 9 p.m. Swiss time).