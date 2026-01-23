The new Super League season kicks off on July 25. How have the teams bolstered their rosters, and which players have left? Here's an overview.

Leonardo Bertone is transferring from Thun to Lucerne.

Ready for the new season?

Ready for the new season? All signings and departures for Super League clubs

Thun

Trainer: Gian-Luca Privitelli (Neu)

New Signings: Nicolas Bürgy (Odense), Dorian Derbaci (Aarau), Nico Maier (Blau-Weiss Linz), Layton Stewart (end of loan from Wimbledon), Dario Wälti (end of loan from Kriens), Leo Stucki (youth team), Simon Lengen (youth team)

Departures: Leonardo Bertone (Lucerne), Elmin Rastoder (Panathinaikos), Dominik Franke (Zalgiris), Ethan Meichtry (Genoa), Kastriot Imeri (loan from YB ended), Noah Rupp (loan from Karlsruhe ended), Vasilije Janjicic (?), Jan Eicher (?), Nino Ziswiler (retired)

St. Gallen

Coach: Enrico Maassen (since 2024)

New Signings: Leon Frokaj (Aarau), Stephan Ambrosius (end of loan from Karlsruher SC)

Departures: Alessandro Vogt (Hoffenheim), Jordi Quintillà (on loan to Salamis), Konrad Faber (on loan to Osnabrück), Tiemoko Outtara (loan to Servette ended), Edis Bytyqi (Wil)

Lugano

Coach: Mattia Croci-Torti (since 2021)

New Signings: Joel Bichsel (Saarbrücken), Beckham Castro (Millionarios), Felix Gebhardt (Jahn Regensburg), Dereck Moncada (Inter Bogotá), Shkelqim Vladi (end of loan from Aarau), Gjan Ajdin (youth team)

Departures: Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud (end of contract/?), Mattia Bottani (end of contract/?), Zachary Brault-Guillard (end of contract/?), Hicham Mahou (end of contract/?), Serif Berbic (end of contract/?), Alexandre Parsemain (Moreirense), Ilija Maslarov (on loan to Rapperswil), Yuri Peverelli (on loan to Xamax), Amir Saipi (Deportivo Castellón)

Sion

Coach: Didier Tholot (since 2023)

New Signings: Fodé Sylla (Lens), Timothy Fayulu (end of loan from Noah), Dinis Rodrigues (end of loan from Penafiel)

Departures: Dejan Djokic (Vaduz), Lamine Diack (end of loan/Nantes), Maxime Dubosson (on loan/Carouge)

Basel

Trainer: Stephan Lichtsteiner (seit 2026)

New Signings: Akpe Victory (Zalaegerszeg), Ludwig Malachowski Thorell (Mjällby), Asane Sow (Vercelli), Jonas Omlin (Gladbach), Kazeem Olaigbe (on loan from Trabzonspor), Philip Otele (end of loan from HSV), Gabriel Sigua (end of loan from Lausanne), Andrin Hunziker (end of loan from Winterthur), Djordje Jovanovic (end of loan/Maccabi), Bennett Hoch (youth), Renato Widmer D'Autilia (youth), Evann Senaya (youth)

Departures: Marwin Hitz (retired), Benie Traoré (New York City), Adrian Barsisic (Braga), Dominik Schmid (Salzburg), Finn van Breemen (Famalicao), Junior Zé (Braunschweig); Tim Pfeiffer (Gladbach II), Dion Kacuri (on loan to Lustenau), Moritz Broschinski (on loan to Karlsruhe), Koba Koindredi (end of loan from Sporting), Julien Duranville (end of loan from BVB)

You're welcome

Trainer: Gerardo Seonae (seit 2026)

New Signings: Cedric Zesiger (Augsburg), Joel Mall (Servette), Lewin Blum (end of loan from Charleroi), Sergio Cordova (end of loan from St. Louis), Kastriot Imeri (end of loan from Thun), Rhodri Smith (end of loan from Winterthur), Emmanuel Tsimba (end of loan / GC), Malik Deme (end of loan / Xamax)

Departures: Tanguy Zoukrou (Kocaelispor Kulübü), Heinz Linder (FCZ), Ardian Bajrami (?), Rayan Raveloson (Amed), Lutfi Dalipi (on loan to Vaduz), Janis Lüthi (on loan to Xamax), Ruben Salchli (on loan to Kriens), Chris Bedia (loan ended with Union Berlin), Yan Valery (loan ended with Sheffield)

Cedric Zesiger is returning to Switzerland. Instagram/bscyb_official

Lucerne

Coach: Udo Portmann (New)

New Signings: Leonardo Bertone (Thun), Loic Lüthi (Winterthur), Aurelio Oehlers (Volendam), Raphael Radtke (Schaffhausen), Nando Toggenburger (end of loan from Kriens), Erblin Sadikaj (youth team), Sascha Meyer (youth team)

Departures: Pascal Loretz (Hannover), Severin Ottiger (Winterthur), Adrian Bajrami (Braga), Julian Bock (Stuttgart), Karweina (Wehen-Wiesbaden), Kevin Spadanuda (FCZ), Vaso Vasic (end of contract/?), Sinan Karweina (Wiesbaden), Mauricio Willimann (Kriens), Julian von Moos (end of loan/Servette), Lionel Huwiler (on loan/Carouge), Mattia Walker (on loan/Vaduz)

Servette

Trainer: Jocelyn Gourvennec (seit 2025)

New Signings: Mathis Lambourde (Verona), Quentin Maceiras (Puskas Akademia), Pedro Naressi (Ludogorets), Edvinas Gertmonas (Cluj), Leo Besson (end of loan/SLO), Julian von Moos (end of loan/Lucerne), Alonzo Vincent (youth team), Tristan Nunez (youth team)

Departures: Joel Mall (YB), Loun Srdanovic (Lille), Atangana (on loan/SLO), Mardochee Miguel (Nyon), Malek Ishuayed (on loan to Kriens), Patrick Weber (Wil), Jeremy Guillemenot (end of contract/?), Gael Ondua (end of contract/?), Keyan Varela (Waalwijk)

Lausanne

Trainer: Luka Elsner (Neu)

New Signings: Mevlin Mastil (end of loan/Nyon), Konrad de la Fuente (end of loan/Ceuta), Tim Hottiger (end of loan/Xamax), Emilien Grosso (youth team)

Departures: Sekou Fofana (Auxerre), Lorenzo Bittarelli (Yverdon), Theo Bair (end of loan/Auxerre), Gaoussou Diakité (end of loan/Salzburg), Enzo Kana-Biyik (end of loan/Manchester United), Gabriel Sigua (end of loan/Basel), Karlo Letica (free agent/without a club)

Zurich

Trainer: Marcel Koller (Neu)

New signings: Heinz Lindner (YB), Kevin Spadanuda (Lucerne)

Departures: Ivan Cavaleiro (Luanda), Yanick Brecher (retired), Nelson Palacio (end of loan/Salt Lake), Matthias Phaëton (end of loan /CSKA Moscow), Cheveyo Tsawa (Bruges)

Kevin Spadanuda. Social Democratic Party

GC

Coach: Peter Zeidler (since 2026)

New Signings: Nikolas Muci (end of loan from Mantova), Alieu Conateh (end of loan from Amstetten), Loris Giandomenico (end of loan from Rapperswil-Jona)

Departures: Jonathan Asp Jensen (end of loan/Bayern II), Lovro Zvonarek (end of loan/Bayern II), Michael Frey (end of contract/?), Dirk Abels (end of contract/?), Nicolas Glaus (end of contract/?), Florian Hoxha (end of contract/?), Emmanuel Tsimba (end of loan/YB), Salifou Diarrassouba (loan/Rapperswil), Laurent Seji (LS Ouchy), Mouhamed El Bachir Ngom (Gent)

Vaduz

Coach: Marc Schneider (since 2024)

New Signings: Lado Akhalaia (Greuther Fürth II), Juan Cabrera (Greuther Fürth), Lutfi Dalipi (on loan from YB), Dejan Djokic (Sion), Dejan Sorgic (Yverdon), Mattia Walker (on loan from Luzern), Ranjan Neelakandan (on loan from Annecy)

Departures: Alessio Hasler (Illertissen), Angelo Campos (Schaffhausen), Brian Beyer (end of loan from Winterthur), Ronaldo Fernandes (end of loan from Lucerne), Cedric Gasser (?), Gabriele De Donno (?), Javi Navarro (?), Ayo Akinola (?), Jonathan De Donne (?)

As an appetizer