blue Sport expert Alex Frei is harsh on the YB players after the 0-0 draw against GC. He is also critical of the club management.

Patrick Lämmle

Alex Frei doesn't have a good word to say about YB during the break. And after the game, the blue Sport expert goes one better.

He felt that the YB players lacked the absolute will to win. Frei also questioned the composition of the squad. It can't be that the coach is always to blame. Show more

In his half-time analysis, Alex Frei is already harsh on the reigning champions. "I'm a bit surprised by YB. I was the first person here in the studio to say that YB were playing catch-up. After one and a half games (under Contini; editor's note), I have to say: I don't know where the race to catch up is supposed to take place." Because Frei sees a lot of construction sites.

After two games - three if you include the Champions League game against Celtic (0:1) - Frei is even more perplexed than before. It is a thorn in the side of the blue Sport expert that the disappointment of the YB players after the 0-0 draw against GC is not visible. "I don't mean that you have to throw bottles around or whatever. But to show a little more ambition ..."

As a YB player, you can't be satisfied if you play 0-0 against GC after a zero against Winterthur. "The only thing missing is that they swap shirts and phone numbers and call me and I don't know what," Frei mocks. For him, it was all too harmonious for the situation the Bernese were in.

GC player Noah Persson hugs Filip Ugrinic from Young Boys after the final whistle. Picture: Keystone

"What I lack is the irrepressible will to want to win a game," said Frei. It doesn't have to be this "pathological ambition", "but a bit more emotion", followed by a long drawn-out "biiiitte".

After the Lausanne game at the latest, a hard-hitting analysis had to be made. "Did we make the right use of the transfer window? Did they put the squad together correctly? Because at some point, with the third coach within a season, it becomes difficult to always blame the coach. You can do that, but I simply say that the players should finally take more responsibility."

