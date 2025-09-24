  1. Residential Customers
Big names are involved All these Swiss players have already played for Freiburg

Patrick Lämmle

24.9.2025

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg
Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Oumar Kondé (129 games):</strong> Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances.

Oumar Kondé (129 games): Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Amir Abrashi (98 games):</strong> Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.

Amir Abrashi (98 games): Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Bruno Berner (86 games):</strong> Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg.

Bruno Berner (86 games): Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Admir Mehmedi (72 games):</strong> The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season.

Admir Mehmedi (72 games): The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Alain Sutter (48 games):</strong> In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others.

Alain Sutter (48 games): In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Gelson Fernandes (38 games):</strong> Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes.

Gelson Fernandes (38 games): Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Roman Bürki (36 games):</strong> In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund.

Roman Bürki (36 games): In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Beg Ferati (7 games):</strong> The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013.

Beg Ferati (7 games): The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013.

Image: Imago

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Vincent Sierro (5 games):</strong> Injuries slowed Sierro down, keeping him out between 2017 and 2018, so he barely left a mark.

Vincent Sierro (5 games): Injuries slowed Sierro down, keeping him out between 2017 and 2018, so he barely left a mark.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Daniel Sereinig (3 games):</strong> He moves to SC Freiburg's 2nd team in January 2009, for whom he plays for two years. During this time, he also made three appearances for the professionals.

Daniel Sereinig (3 games): He moves to SC Freiburg's 2nd team in January 2009, for whom he plays for two years. During this time, he also made three appearances for the professionals.

Image: Imago

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Nishan Burkart (1 game):</strong> Burkart moves from the ManUtd youth team to Freiburg's 2nd team in 2019. On April 3, 2021, he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga match against Gladbach. No more appearances for the professionals.

Nishan Burkart (1 game): Burkart moves from the ManUtd youth team to Freiburg's 2nd team in 2019. On April 3, 2021, he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga match against Gladbach. No more appearances for the professionals.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Stephan Lehmann (1 match):</strong> Lehmann moves to Freiburg in 1986, but is not first choice there and moves on to FC Schaffhausen after a year.

Stephan Lehmann (1 match): Lehmann moves to Freiburg in 1986, but is not first choice there and moves on to FC Schaffhausen after a year.

Image: Keystone

FC Basel play Freiburg in the Europa League on Wednesday. Two Swiss players, Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus, are also under contract with the Breisgauers. The latter has almost become a tradition.

24.09.2025, 16:00

24.09.2025, 16:37

Swiss players playing for Freiburg has not only been a tradition since Johan Manzambi and Bruno Okbus signed for the club. You can find out which Swiss players have left their mark in Fribourg in the gallery above. Some big names in Swiss football are among them, that much can be revealed at this point.

