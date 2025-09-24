Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg Oumar Kondé (129 games): Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances. Image: Keystone Amir Abrashi (98 games): Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga. Image: Keystone Bruno Berner (86 games): Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg. Image: Keystone Admir Mehmedi (72 games): The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season. Image: Keystone Alain Sutter (48 games): In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others. Image: Keystone Gelson Fernandes (38 games): Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes. Image: Keystone Roman Bürki (36 games): In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund. Image: Keystone Beg Ferati (7 games): The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013. FC Basel play Freiburg in the Europa League on Wednesday. Two Swiss players, Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus, are also under contract with the Breisgauers. The latter has almost become a tradition.

Swiss players playing for Freiburg has not only been a tradition since Johan Manzambi and Bruno Okbus signed for the club. You can find out which Swiss players have left their mark in Fribourg in the gallery above. Some big names in Swiss football are among them, that much can be revealed at this point.

