The Milan public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation into suspected criminal infiltration of the organized fans at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. Pre-trial detention has been ordered for 16 people and house arrest for three others.

"A legal earthquake shakes Inter and Milan", writes the Italian news agency Ansa. The two Milanese football clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan are threatened with forced administration. This will be imposed if they cannot prove that they have no connections involving forms of intimidation or subjugation to the Ultras.

The investigations to date have shown a clear situation of dependency between the Inter Milan club and the representatives of the "Curva Nord" - i.e. the club's Ultras. The leaders of the North Curva are accused of "mafia-like behavior", and a leading member of the Ultras was among those arrested on Monday.

They are also being investigated for blackmail, making false statements, producing forged documents, unauthorized access to computer systems, resisting law enforcement, assault and brawling. The criminal investigation is pursuing several lines of inquiry that began in 2018.

Involvement with the 'Ndrangheta

The wiretap logs show a real "greed for blood and profits", writes Ansa. This led to agreements and pressure on the clubs, in particular to control the resale of tickets at inflated prices in the fan stands. These deals were also shared with the Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta.

The two Milan football clubs immediately agreed to cooperate with the investigators and provide any documentation and information requested. However, the picture that emerges from the extensive and detailed investigation by the Milan public prosecutor's office is "worrying", notes Ansa.

"Area without legal control"

The San Siro stadium and the associated activities are "beyond any legal control", and Inter Milan has major "organizational deficiencies" in the management of relations with the fan community, Ansa quotes the public prosecutor's office documents.

The Ultras had succeeded in "penetrating every activity" related to the San Siro stadium. This had been transformed into "free territory" without any legal control.

The lack of countermeasures against the numerous violent clashes had created ideal conditions for the control of almost all economic activities in the stadium.

