Scandal in Turkey Almost 150 referees banned for betting fraud

SDA

31.10.2025 - 14:05

Turkish association president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu is cracking down.
Turkish association president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu is cracking down.
Keystone

The disciplinary commission of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) suspended 149 referees on Friday who are accused of betting on football matches despite a ban.

Keystone-SDA

31.10.2025, 14:05

31.10.2025, 14:59

The suspensions range from eight to twelve months, as announced by the TFF. In addition, investigations are underway against three other referees who are also suspected.

An investigation by the TFF into 571 referees in the professional leagues revealed that 371 of them had betting accounts and 152 were actively betting. 22 of the referees involved, 15 of them linesmen, are active in the top league.

Ten of the referees involved are said to have placed more than 10,000 bets each. In total, 42 referees each placed bets on over 1000 football matches. It is not yet known whether any of these referees placed bets on matches that they themselves officiated.

