Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield Road with Leverkusen Keystone

Xabi Alonso is returning to Liverpool FC for the first time as coach with Bayer Leverkusen. The 42-year-old Spaniard celebrated some of the greatest moments of his career with the Reds.

SDA

Alonso initially did not want to talk about his emotional return to Liverpool. There was still time for that just before the game, he said. But when curiosity got the better of him a few days beforehand, the Basque finally spoke out. At least a little. "Playing Champions League football at Anfield - it's hard to be better," said Alonso. He could have talked a lot more about his time at the Reds before the game on Tuesday evening.

For example, about the unique atmosphere at the legendary Anfield Road, where the former midfield conductor played so often between 2004 and 2009. Or about perhaps the best Champions League final in history to date, in which he and Liverpool defeated AC Milan in 2005 after trailing 3-0 and scored an important goal himself. Alonso will also remember the early fall of 2006, when he scored the most spectacular goal of his not exactly prolific career against Newcastle United from more than 50 meters.

Alonso was already on Liverpool's list

So there is more than enough material for the images that will probably flash before Alonso's mind on his return to England. He could even have come back sooner, because if you believe consistent media reports, he was at the top of Liverpool's wish list for a coach in the summer. At the time, LFC wanted to appoint a successor to Jürgen Klopp, and of course Alonso was the obvious choice. However, the Spaniard decided to stay with the Werkself.

Arne Slot became Liverpool's coach instead. Alonso could not have done much better than the Dutchman, as Liverpool are top of the Premier League table after ten matchdays. In the top flight, Liverpool are the only team apart from Aston Villa to have won all three games so far.

"I know what it's like to play there," said Granit Xhaka, who made several appearances for Liverpool with Arsenal between 2016 and 2023, but never won (apart from a penalty success in the League Cup). "It's Champions League night in Liverpool - we have to enjoy it first." For almost all the players in the Leverkusen squad, hearing the fans sing "You'll never walk alone" in a sold-out stadium will be something special. However, it will also be crucial for Xhaka and Co. not to be dazzled by the special atmosphere.

Swiss clash in Bologna

A good 1500 kilometers south of Liverpool, there will be a Swiss duel in Bologna - at least on paper. The Italian Champions League newcomers welcome AS Monaco, with both teams boasting a trio of Swiss internationals. Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye play for Bologna, Breel Embolo, Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria for Monaco. However, only half of the Swiss squad will actually be on the pitch. Aebischer and Zakaria are suffering from injuries, while Köhn will only be on the substitutes' bench after the return of regular goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki.

While Monaco got off to the best possible start with seven points from their first three games - including the 2:1 win against Barcelona - Bologna are still waiting for their first goal in the top flight. The 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, YB's opponents on Wednesday, was followed by 2-0 away defeats against Aston Villa and Liverpool. The form curves in the league are different: Bologna have won twice in a row recently, while Monaco have lost their last two games.

SDA