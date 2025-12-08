Game and four players lost: Real Madrid slip up against Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. The gap to league leaders Barcelona is growing - and now Manchester City are coming. Xabi Alonso comes under further pressure.

Real Madrid surprisingly lost 0:2 against Celta Vigo, playing outnumbered, and are now four points behind league leaders Barça.

Coach Xabi Alonso heavily criticized the refereeing decisions after the game, but also lamented the poor performance and numerous injuries, including Eder Militão.

The media and fans reacted indignantly to the defeat. Alonso is under increasing pressure ahead of the important Champions League clash against Manchester City. Show more

Real Madrid have lost further ground on arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish championship. Xabi Alonso's star ensemble embarrassed themselves with a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo at home in the Estadio Bernabeu and thus botched their dress rehearsal for the Champions League clash against England's top team Manchester City on Wednesday (21:00, live on blue Sport).

Williot Swedberg (53rd minute, 90.+3) sealed Real's home defeat with a brace. The runners-up are now four points behind leaders Barcelona. Madrid finished the game with just nine players. Francesco Garcia was shown a yellow card in the 64th minute and Alvaro Carreras (90+2) was sent off for insulting the referee in the hectic closing stages. Endrick was also shown a red card on the bench.

Alonso grumbles about the referee

Nerves are on edge for the Whites. After the match, Real coach Alonso harshly criticized referee Alejandro Quintero González: "The referee's decisions drove us crazy. I didn't like the performance."

But Alonso's own performance was also far from what he had imagined. "We're all angry, of course. It wasn't the game we wanted, it wasn't the result we wanted," he said.

Alvaro Carreras (center) is sent to the showers after angry words towards the referee. Real coach Xabi Alonso (2nd from the right) is upset. Keystone

To make matters worse, Eder Militão was also injured and will probably be out for a few weeks. "We're suffering a lot from injuries, this is another very serious injury to add to the list," said Alonso, who is also missing five other defenders (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy).

Pressure on Alonso increases ahead of clash against Man City

The Whites have only won one of their last five league games. The Spanish press reacted with corresponding drama after the defeat against Celta Vigo. 'Real Madrid is lost', headlines Marca. There is talk of "sluggish, listless football". AS" writes of a "listless, uninspired bunch". The criticism of Alonso is getting louder and louder.

The coach himself wants to put the game behind him as quickly as possible and look to the future. "The best thing is that we have the Champions League game against ManCity on Wednesday to react and get rid of this bad feeling," said Alonso. "It hurts, we're angry, people are angry and we understand it. We now have to show a different face on Wednesday."