There's not much to hold on to with this free-kick from Hakan Calhanoglu. KEYSTONE

The Champions League once again provided spectacle on Tuesday evening with numerous goals and exciting matches. Here are five must-see scenes from the evening.

Tobias Benz

Alonso's magic football

Bayer Leverkusen beat AC Milan 1-0, with Victor Boniface scoring the winner after a wonderful combination from Xabi Alonso's team. A goal to enjoy.

Calhanoglu curls a free kick into the crossbar

Hakan Calhanoglu gives Inter Milan a spectacular lead against Red Star in the Champions League. In the 11th minute, the free-kick specialist curled an unstoppable free-kick into the top inside post. Inter win 4:0 in the end.

Adeyemi scores a spectacular hat-trick for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund beat Celtic Glasgow 7:1 in the Champions League. Man of the match is hat-trick hero Karim Adeyemi with his three goals in the first half.

Haaland is forgotten

Lightning fast, strong as an ox and incredibly accurate. There are plenty of reasons why Erling Haaland should not be forgotten as an opponent - he is also tall and unmissable.

Nevertheless, the Slovan Bratislava defense did just that. After City defender Rico Lewis is allowed to stride across the pitch completely unchallenged and choose his pass at his leisure, nobody really pays attention to the Norwegian goal scorer at the back. The punishment follows immediately.

Xhaka lucky with the crossbar

Leverkusen's narrow victory against Milan was on a knife-edge in the 82nd minute. During a dangerous attack by the Italians, Xhaka threw himself into a shot by Théo Hernández and spectacularly deflected the ball onto the crossbar. No goal, Leverkusen win 1:0 in the end.

