Alphonso Davies makes a fantastic comeback. After tearing a muscle fiber, his late equalizer against Celtic leads FC Bayern into the round of 16. A colleague is in his debt.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After winning the first leg, it should have been an easy task for Bayern against outsiders Celtic Glasgow. But then many things go wrong. Redemption came in stoppage time - in the person of Alphonso Davies.

After the shock of falling behind in the round of 16, Davies equalized in stoppage time in a 1:1 draw for Bayern. That was enough to progress after the 2:1 in Scotland. The match-winner recently extended his contract with the Munich side.

In the round of 16, which will be drawn on Friday, Bayern will face either league rivals Bayer Leverkusen or Atlético Madrid. Show more

On his comeback after a muscle injury, Alphonso Davies became Bayern's savior with his late joker goal. "At the end of the day, we're just happy to have made it through to the next round," said the substitute full-back after his most important goal for Munich in the Champions League play-offs.

After a 2-1 first-leg win at Celtic Glasgow, the Canadian international saved FC Bayern from extra time and a possible elimination with his goal to make it 1-1 in stoppage time. The Bundesliga leaders will now face Bayer Leverkusen or Atlético Madrid in the round of 16.

"That's impressive, of course," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany after the trembling progress. He attested to Davies' very good work in rehab. "We immediately saw what he offers the team. That was important for us." Davies suffered a torn muscle fiber in his left thigh four weeks ago in Munich's 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Davies pays back

After the costly extension of the Canadian's contract, the club bosses were delighted that his goal was also bringing a lot of money back into their coffers. UEFA rewarded Davies for reaching the round of 16 with eleven million euros. During Davies' injury break, the German record champions announced the extension of his contract until 2030.

Alphondo Davies scores the redemptive equalizer. Sven Hoppe/dpa

"He's a player who can make the difference, he's a pillar of the team. He is brimming with confidence," said sporting director Max Eberl.

Special praise from the almost-goalscorer

There was an extra thank you from teammate Leon Goretzka. "The really big compliment goes to Phonzy (Davies' nickname), who doesn't switch off and is determined to make things happen," said the midfielder. After Goretzka's header, Davies pushed the ball over the line - it was his second Champions League goal for Bayern. Goretzka said on Prime Video that he owed Davies a special debt of gratitude, as he would not be in such a good position without his goalkeeper's assist. "So it's half an assist. That's why I'm a bit indebted to him."

The acclaimed goalscorer Davies said on Prime Video: "This is the Champions League. We played against a strong Celtic. They play with high intensity. We're happy to have progressed. It's not easy. We play so many games," said the Canadian, adding with regard to his golden goal: "It was instinctive. I'm happy to score another goal in the Champions League."