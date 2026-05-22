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Farewell Álvaro Arbeloa will not remain Real Madrid coach

SDA

22.5.2026 - 11:52

Alvaro Arbeloa will be on the Real Madrid sidelines for the last time as coach on Saturday
Alvaro Arbeloa will be on the Real Madrid sidelines for the last time as coach on Saturday
Keystone

Alvaro Arbeloa will not remain head coach of Real Madrid. The 43-year-old announced at a press conference that Saturday's game against Athletic Bilbao will be his last as coach.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2026, 11:52

22.05.2026, 12:05

"Real has been my home for twenty years, in various roles. It will be my last game on the bench this season. I don't know if it will be the last of my life, because you never know," said Arbeloa, whose contract would originally have run until 2027.

He took over from Xabi Alonso in January, but did not provide the desired boost for the Whites. As a result, Real Madrid ended the season without a title - arch-rivals Barcelona came out on top in the championship.

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