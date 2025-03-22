Has Sanches suffered a serious injury? Alvyn Sanches needs treatment shortly before the end. Has he injured his knee? Image: Keystone Sanches has to be supported as he leaves the pitch. Image: Keystone Sanches appears to have injured himself during this action. Image: Keystone Before that, the Lausanne professional had some strong actions. Image: Keystone The national team announced on Saturday morning: Sanches leaves the camp and undergoes further examination at Lausanne. Image: KEYSTONE Has Sanches suffered a serious injury? Alvyn Sanches needs treatment shortly before the end. Has he injured his knee? Image: Keystone Sanches has to be supported as he leaves the pitch. Image: Keystone Sanches appears to have injured himself during this action. Image: Keystone Before that, the Lausanne professional had some strong actions. Image: Keystone The national team announced on Saturday morning: Sanches leaves the camp and undergoes further examination at Lausanne. Image: KEYSTONE

Alvyn Sanches was injured on his international debut against Northern Ireland. The winger is leaving the national team camp and will undergo further examinations at his club Lausanne.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alvyn Sanches was injured in the match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland.

Nothing is yet publicly known about the attacking player's injury.

Sanches travels back to Switzerland on Saturday and will be examined by his club Lausanne. Show more

Alvyn Sanches was injured in his first game for the Swiss national team. The 22-year-old winger slipped during a tackle on the touchline in the match against Northern Ireland, fell to the ground and remained lying on the ground with his face contorted in pain. Sanches was then supported by his coaches and escorted to the dressing room.

The Swiss Football Association announced on Saturday morning: Sanches is leaving the Nati camp. The SFA did not disclose the extent of Sanches' injury during the test match. "Alvyn Sanches is traveling to Switzerland with the team and will return to his club FC Lausanne-Sport today, where he will undergo further examinations," writes the association.

