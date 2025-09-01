Alvyn Sanches will wear the Young Boys jersey in future Keystone

Young Boys have pulled off a coup. Swiss international Alvyn Sanches has joined the club from Lausanne-Sport on a four-year contract, as announced by both clubs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old attacking player is one of the biggest talents in Switzerland and was named the best player in the Super League last season. However, Sanches suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in March during his first appearance for the Swiss national team. He will therefore have to be patient until he makes his first appearance for the 17-time Swiss champions.

Sanches made his debut on May 15, 2021 at the age of 18 with Lausanne in the top Swiss league under current YB coach Giorgio Contini. He played a total of 74 games in the Super League, in which he scored 18 goals and provided five assists.

"We expect a lot of creativity and scoring points from him," said Mathieu Beda, Technical Director of Young Boys. "But we must and we will be patient with him, even if he is on a very good path and is doing everything he can to get into shape." Alvyn Sanches says: "I'm really looking forward to my time at YB and have big plans. YB made a lot of effort for me and it quickly became clear to me that I wanted to take this step."