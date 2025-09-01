FC Bayern Munich's complicated search for offensive reinforcements is coming to a head shortly before the transfer deadline this evening. According to reports, the transfer of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea FC is not completely off the table after all. Another name has also emerged: Franculino from Danish Europa League participant FC Midtjylland.

The desired loan of Jackson already seemed to have fallen through. However, as reported by Sky and others, talks are still ongoing. The Senegalese had traveled to Munich for a medical check on Saturday before the Londoners vetoed the transfer. Bayern appeared to back out of the deal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, Chelsea are working on a return for Marc Guiu, who is on loan to Sunderland. This, in turn, could clear the way for the 24-year-old Jackson to join Bayern after all.

Franculino or Lookman?

According to the Danish portal "bold.dk", the German football record champions are also said to have made an offer for Franculino for a loan with a subsequent purchase option. However, the 21-year-old's club have been rebuffed for the time being, according to reports.

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl has been instructed by the supervisory board to seek a loan. The fact that they no longer want to sign a player permanently, at least this summer, is apparently becoming an increasing problem for Munich in the hectic final transfer phase.

According to "The Athletic" and Sky, Bayern have also proposed a loan with purchase option for former Bundesliga professional Ademola Lookman to Italian Champions League starters Atalanta Bergamo. However, Atalanta are said to only want to sell the 27-year-old Nigerian, once under contract with RB Leipzig, outright or loan him out with an obligation to buy.