Alvyn Sanches works his magic and celebrates. KEYSTONE

Everyone is talking about Lugano, YB or Xherdan Shaqiri: one of the biggest attractions shines in the shadow of the greats - Alvyn Sanches from Lausanne. "One of the most talented", says his coach Ludovic Magnin.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Super League season is in full swing and is providing plenty to talk about thanks to the YB crisis, Shaqiri's return and Lugano's strong performances. But what is not being talked about is FC Lausanne-Sport.

Yet the club from the canton of Vaud has one of the league's biggest attractions in Alvyn Sanches.

The super talent has long been known in professional circles and is also likely to be on the radar of national team coach Murat Yakin. Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin believes his protégé is capable of making the leap to the national team: "There's no doubt that he has what it takes and I would of course be delighted." Show more

The Super League currently offers a wealth of topics - some surprising, others arousing romantic feelings or plunging us into a valley of tears. There are the champions YB, who many people moan about because they go from one defeat to the next embarrassment despite a change of coach. We're talking about Xherdan Shaqiri, who shone in red and blue for the first time at the Winterthur Schützenwiese. These same Winterthur players, on the other hand, are the subject of pity in many quarters. We admire FC Lugano for their stylistic confidence - even on the international stage.

However, there is one thing that the general public is almost entirely silent about: FC Lausanne-Sport. Yet the club from the Vaud region has one of the biggest attractions of this season: Alvyn Sanches. 21 years old, born in France, Portuguese-Swiss dual citizen, 1.83 meters tall. Fast, clever, refined, full of tricks and goals, one of today's rare street footballers, yet serious and reliable at the back. He makes football look so easy. He is also efficient: with five goals, he is in third place in the goalscoring charts - and what Sanches has offered so far as an attacking midfielder or up front promises one thing above all: that many more goals will follow.

Long known in professional circles

Sanches' class has long been known in scouting circles; even as a very young teenager, Lausanne's home-grown talent stood out to experts. It was also clear that several international clubs were interested in him. He was also on the radar of VfL Bochum, whose former coach Peter Zeidler had his eye on him.

Sanches' skills are now coming through in public. The way he fooled the entire FC Winterthur defense in front of a goal ten days ago alone was an expression of pure class and unbridled wit.

Ludovic Magnin is the lucky man who has been able to refine Sanches' talent since 2022. He says: "I've had the pleasure of coaching a lot of footballers and I can say that Alvyn is one of the most talented of them all. His instinct, his technique, his timing and his flair in attack." And that's not all: "He's also strong against the ball, disciplined and very robust despite being a lightweight," Magnin emphasizes.

However, the coach also points out that not everything comes easy for Sanches either. He, too, has had to work hard for the good form that is currently carrying him through the Super League. With toughness and consistency, which he is clearly not too bad for despite his talent.

When will Sanches get his first call-up from Yakin?

"He was still weak at the start of the season, there was a lot of unrest surrounding him because of a possible transfer," says Magnin. He has also returned from injury. Last season, Sanches was plagued by knee problems, among other things. However, he has now made a visible and noticeable recovery.

It is therefore considered certain that national team coach Murat Yakin has Sanches on his list for future call-ups - especially as his assistant Giorgio Contini has already trained Sanches in Lausanne and he has already been called up to the starting eleven for the U21 national team nine times, scoring three goals in the process.

Does Magnin trust him for the national team? "There's no doubt that he has what it takes and I would of course be delighted. But the competition is strong, there are a lot of midfielders who play in more competitive leagues than the Super League," says the coach about his big promise.

Videos from the department