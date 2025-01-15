Jürgen Klopp at the press conference in Salzburg. KEYSTONE

During his first appearance as global head of football for Red Bull, amateur skier Jürgen Klopp is also asked about Marco Odermatt. The Swiss is unfamiliar territory for the German coaching legend.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jürgen Klopp is the new Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

During his introduction to his new employer, the coaching legend is asked about Marco Odermatt.

However, the ski star from Switzerland, who is also under contract with the Austrian drinks company, is unknown to the 57-year-old German. Show more

Before taking up his new job, Jürgen Klopp used the time to recharge his batteries in the mountains. The 57-year-old also spent a week on skis in the Austrian winter sports resort of Lech Zürs in Vorarlberg before Christmas. The German - in a sleek orange outfit - also posted proof of his skiing skills on Instagram.

On Tuesday, during his introduction as Red Bull's head of football at Salzburg Airport, he was asked by a Swiss journalist what he thought of Marco Odermatt's career, what he could learn from the Swiss ski star and whether he had ever been in contact with the 27-year-old from Nidwalden.

"Martin Odermatt?" Klopp replies with a shrug and adds: "I've only been with the Group for a week. I haven't met anyone yet. I've been working." The former Dortmund and Liverpool coach notes with a grin: "I don't meet the celebrities until later. I'm only introduced to them later." The beverage company does indeed have many prominent athletes from various sports under contract - such as Odermatt.

Klopp enjoyed his time on the slopes: "I love skiing." He learned it in his home in the Black Forest. This winter was his first time back on skis. "I don't know when I last saw a ski race. They're usually at the weekend, that's when I'm usually working," explains Klopp. At least he gives the ski dominator hope that any meeting won't be boring: "When I meet him, we'll certainly have a lot to talk about."