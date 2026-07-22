U.S. multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos is apparently considering investing in Liverpool FC. Talks are currently underway regarding a minority stake.

Here's what it's all about Liverpool owner John W. Henry is considering selling a minority stake in the club.

Discussions are currently underway with a consortium of investors, which U.S. multibillionaire Jeff Bezos may also join. Summary created with

As reported by the British “Sky Sports" reports, talks are currently underway regarding the sale of a minority stake in Liverpool FC. Club owner John W. Henry and his Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are reportedly planning to sell a small portion of the club’s shares. The company confirmed this in a statement.

A consortium of investors led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia, the former co-owner of the London club Queens Park Rangers, is interested. Jeff Bezos could also be involved.

According to "Sky," the billionaire U.S. entrepreneur and Amazon founder has already held talks about joining Bhatiya's investor consortium. A source confirmed these talks to the British news portal but noted that Bezos is not yet certain whether he will actually invest in Liverpool FC.

According to *Forbes*, Bezos' net worth is estimated at $257 million. This makes the 62-year-old the fourth-richest person in the world. It is not known how Liverpool FC might use the invested funds or exactly how much money is involved.

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