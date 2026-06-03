Head coach Carlo Ancelotti should lead the Brazilians to their long-awaited sixth World Cup title Keystone

Worlds collide in Group C. On the one side is Brazil, who are reaching for their sixth star. On the other, Haiti are eagerly awaiting their appearance after a 52-year absence.

Keystone-SDA SDA

24 years have passed since Brazil lifted the World Cup trophy for the fifth and last time in 2002. For the proud football nation, this dry spell has lasted for what feels like an eternity. Now the long-awaited sixth title, the "Hexacampeonato", is on the cards. The high-caliber "Seleção" is led by coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to form a resilient unit from the brilliant individualists such as Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior.

The nomination of Neymar was a surprise in the run-up to the match. The superstar is back in the Brazil squad for the first time and quite unexpectedly after several injuries and his departure from the desert, which took him back home to FC Santos a year and a half ago. Should he wear the legendary number 10 at the tournament, he would draw level with legend Pelé: Both would then have worn the iconic Seleção jersey at four World Cups.

The Caribbean fairytale and the "Holy Grail"

Haiti represents a maximum contrast to the South Americans, who are spoiled for success. The "Grenadiers" are returning to football's biggest stage for the first time since 1974. "After an absence of 52 years, this is a significant moment. For the players, the World Cup is the ultimate prize, the Holy Grail," says national coach Sébastien Migné, for whom this is the twelfth international tournament of his career.

In his mission, the Frenchman is relying on a mixture of tried-and-tested mainstays such as goalkeeper Johny Placide and fresh blood such as attacking hopeful Lenny Joseph, who comes from the PSG youth team and contributed 16 goals and 10 assists for Ferencvaros in Hungary this season. The absolute key figure and emotional leader, however, is striker Duckens Nazon. With 43 goals, he is chasing the all-time record of the late legend Emmanuel Sanon (47), who achieved a historic feat at the 1974 World Cup by scoring the only World Cup goals for the Caribbean nation to date in his appearances against Italy (1-3), Poland (0-7) and Argentina (1-4).

Just how much the national team means to Nazon became clear in the qualifiers. He traveled from as far away as Iran for the match against Costa Rica and deliberately risked missing the birth of his daughter by caesarean section. Despite initial frustration, the striker remained on the bench and experienced a memorable match: Coming on as a substitute after trailing 2-0, he first beat former world-class goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a penalty and then shocked the Costa Ricans shortly afterwards with a spectacular overhead kick to make it 3-3. "I would do anything for Haiti," says the striker. Coach Migné formulated his modest but ambitious goal for the final round as follows: "The first goal will of course be to get our first point at a World Cup. But our new timetable envisages the knockout phase".

Dangerous outsiders from Africa and Europe

However, the fact that Group C will not be a walk in the park for Brazil is down to the other two teams. Morocco made history at the 2022 World Cup when they became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals. The "Atlas Lions" have a tactically well-trained team that has long since proven that it can upset the world's elite.

The quartet is completed by Scotland. The "Bravehearts" will be traveling with their vociferous "Tartan Army" and want to finally overcome their own personal World Cup curse: Never before has a Scottish selection made it past the group stage at a World Cup. The Scots want to make life as difficult as possible for the favored Brazilians and Moroccans with their British one-two punch.