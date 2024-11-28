Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries in the European Cup very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Playing through once again in Leverkusen's 5:0 gala against RB Salzburg. After the 5-2 win against Heidenheim at the weekend (after trailing 2-0), the Werkself are getting better and better, especially offensively.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund beat Dinamo Zagreb 3:0 without any problems. The goalkeeper hardly had anything to do and only had to save one shot from the Croatians. In his fourth Champions League game of the season, Kobel keeps a clean sheet for the second time.

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter Milan's defensive display in the Champions League is incredible. Yann Sommer and the Inter defense remain unscathed in their fifth game - the Nerrazurri beat RB Leipzig 1:0. After five games, the Milanese are in second place with 13 points and a goal difference of 7:0.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is substituted at half-time with the score at 1-2 against Red Star. However, even with the Swiss player, the southern Germans were unable to achieve the desired turnaround - on the contrary. In the end, they suffered a 5-1 defeat against the Serbs, who had previously been without points.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Comes against Red Star in the 76th minute. At this point, Stuttgart were already 4-1 down and the game was already decided.

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Once again plays through against Feyenoord. It looks like a quiet and successful evening for the Citizens for a long time. After 75 minutes, the English side were clearly 3-0 up, but then a complete collapse followed and the Dutch side were able to equalize in the closing stages to make it 3-3.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

He will definitely be able to live with the 3-3 draw between Manchester City better than his Nati colleague Manuel Akanji. When Lotomba came on after 72 minutes, the score was 0-3 and the full-back had a hand in the 3-2 draw in the 82nd minute when he struck the inside of the post from an acute angle. Santiago Gomez then converted the rebound.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

He starts for the first time in this Champions League season. But Okafor is not convincing and is substituted at half-time against Slovan Bratislava.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Luck is not on the side of the international striker. Against Benfica, he only hits the post from the best position. After 63 minutes he had to come off and watch from the bench as Monaco let the game slip from their grasp.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria plays in central midfield until stoppage time. When Monaco scored two more goals in the closing stages, he was replaced by striker George Ilenikhena in the 91st minute.

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Is now only Monaco's No. 2 behind Radoslaw Majecki and will also have to sit out against Benfica.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

The sorrow of the Monaco Swiss is the joy of Benfica striker Zeki Amdouni. The Nati attacker was substituted in the 65th minute and scored with his head in the 88th minute to make it 3:2. It was the first Champions League goal of Amdouni's career.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Against Lille, Amdouni plays through in defensive midfield and sets up a mega chance for Dallinga, but he misses from the best position. As a result, Bologna ended up losing 2-1 and remained winless in the Champions League. After all, Lucumi's interim 1:1 was the first Champions League goal for the Italians. They were the last team in the top flight to score a goal.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Played 85 minutes against Lille. His most conspicuous action, however, was when he lost the ball in his own penalty area and almost conceded a goal.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Has been missing for Bologna since mid-October with adductor problems.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Stade Brest's high-flying run in the Champions League suffered its first setback. They suffered a 3-0 defeat against in-form Barcelona. Fernandes played over 77 minutes in defensive midfield.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

The midfielder has earned himself a regular place at Brugge and also plays against Celtic Glasgow. However, the Belgians had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Scotland, leaving them in 22nd place in the Champions League and still just on course for the knockout stages.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

After his capsule injury, Wüthrich is back in the Sturm Graz squad. In the 1-0 win against Girona, however, he has yet to play a single minute.

Europa League

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

He suffered a syndesmosis ligament injury with the national team and had to undergo surgery.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu played against Frankfurt and put in a solid performance without making a big impression. Midtjylland lose the game 2-1 at home, but still have a good chance of progressing.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

He was substituted against Lazio in the 69th minute, but remained inconspicuous. The game in Rome ends goalless.

Conference League

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

In the league, Rodriguez is usually just a substitute, but in the Conference League he is allowed to play regularly. This was also the case in the away game against Czech club Mlada Boleslav. However, Betis lost 2:1, Rodriguez was not at fault for the goals conceded and was substituted in the 72nd minute.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

The U21 international remains pale in comparison to his Swiss counterpart. Ghent lose 2-0 to Lugano, with Surdez coming off after just 65 minutes.