All games, all goals Amdouni scores Benfica to win ++ BVB win ++ Juve draw at Aston Villa

Luca Betschart

27.11.2024

Liverpool win the evening's top match against Real Madrid 2-0, while Zeki Amdouni scores Benfica Lisbon to win 3-2 in a spectacular game in Monaco. And Juve drew 0-0 at Aston Villa.

27.11.2024, 22:56

27.11.2024, 23:46

Tonight's matches in the premier class

Mbappé and Salah miss penalties. Liverpool win the clash of the giants and inflict a third defeat on Real Madrid

Mbappé and Salah miss penaltiesLiverpool win the clash of the giants and inflict a third defeat on Real Madrid

The video ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 91st minute

    Eindhoven equalize with a dream goal

    What a box from Malik Tillman!

  • 88th minute

    Amdouni shoots Benfica to victory

    It gets even better for Benfica! The Portuguese side actually turned the game around. In the 88th minute, Zeki Amdouni makes it 3:2!

  • 84th minute

    Cabral with the equalizer for Benfica

    Benfica equalize in the closing stages in Monaco. Goalscorer: ex-FCB striker Arthur Cabral.

  • 76th minute

    Gakpo scores for Liverpool

    Is this the decider? Cody Gakpo with the 2:0 for the Reds.

  • 70th minute

    Salah misses the penalty

    After Mbappé's penalty miss, Liverpool star Mo Salah also fails to score from eleven meters. The game at Anfield Road remains exciting.

  • 67th minute

    Monaco make it 2:1 when outnumbered

    With ten men, Monaco take the lead again against Benfica.

  • 65th minute

    Martinez saves Aston Villa with a big save

    Aston Villa goalie Emiliano Martinez with a brilliant save against Juve! The score remains 0:0.

  • 63rd minute

    Lucumi scores Bologna's first Champions League goal

    Now the time has come! Bologna finally score their first goal in the Champions League. Lucumi scores from a free-kick cross to make it 1:1 against Lille.

  • 59th minute

    Mbappé misses a penalty

    Real have a great chance to equalize in Liverpool. But Mbappé fails with his penalty against Kelleher.

  • 52nd minute

    Mac Allister puts Liverpool ahead

    Liverpool take the lead against Real Madrid in the evening's crunch game. Alexis Mac Allister scores after a one-two with Bradley to make it 1:0.

  • 48th minute

    Benfica take full advantage of Monaco's defensive lapse

    Benfica equalize shortly after Embolo's mega chance. Pavlidis capitalizes on a gross error in the Monaco defence and makes it 1:1.

  • 47th minute

    Embolo only hits the post

    Breel Embolo has a great chance to increase Monaco's lead shortly after the break. But the Nati striker only hits the post.

  • 41st minute

    Gittens puts BVB into the lead

    Shortly before the break, Jamie Gittens gives Dortmund the lead in Zagreb - and how!

  • 26th minute

    Slapstick own goal at Celtic Park

    Celtic Glasgow fall 1-0 behind at home against Ardon Jashari's Club Brugge. Cameron Carter-Vickers completely loses his bearings in his own penalty area and plays the ball into his own goal.

  • 13th minute

    Embolo sets up Monaco's opening goal

    Monaco take the lead against Benfica. Ben Seghir scores to make it 1:0, Breel Embolo also has his feet in the game with a clever through pass.

  • 5th minute

    Bologna still have to wait for their first CL goal

    The first goal of the evening is scored in Bologna - everyone thinks so. But Dallinga's goal is disallowed for offside. Bologna must therefore continue to wait for their very first goal in the top flight.

  • Marko Vucur: "Liverpool against Real - this could also be the final"

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the Champions League ticker. Wednesday evening sees a Swiss duel between Monaco with Köhn, Zakaria and Embolo and Benfica Lisbon with Amdouni. Gregor Kobel faces Borussia Dortmund in Zagreb, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye meet Lille with Bologna and Jashari plays with Brugge at Celtic. The match between Aston Villa and Juventus Turin also promises plenty of excitement. You can follow the games live here.

    • Show more

