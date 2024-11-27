Liverpool win the evening's top match against Real Madrid 2-0, while Zeki Amdouni scores Benfica Lisbon to win 3-2 in a spectacular game in Monaco. And Juve drew 0-0 at Aston Villa.
91st minute
Eindhoven equalize with a dream goal
What a box from Malik Tillman!
88th minute
Amdouni shoots Benfica to victory
It gets even better for Benfica! The Portuguese side actually turned the game around. In the 88th minute, Zeki Amdouni makes it 3:2!
84th minute
Cabral with the equalizer for Benfica
Benfica equalize in the closing stages in Monaco. Goalscorer: ex-FCB striker Arthur Cabral.
76th minute
Gakpo scores for Liverpool
Is this the decider? Cody Gakpo with the 2:0 for the Reds.
70th minute
Salah misses the penalty
After Mbappé's penalty miss, Liverpool star Mo Salah also fails to score from eleven meters. The game at Anfield Road remains exciting.
67th minute
Monaco make it 2:1 when outnumbered
With ten men, Monaco take the lead again against Benfica.
65th minute
Martinez saves Aston Villa with a big save
Aston Villa goalie Emiliano Martinez with a brilliant save against Juve! The score remains 0:0.
63rd minute
Lucumi scores Bologna's first Champions League goal
Now the time has come! Bologna finally score their first goal in the Champions League. Lucumi scores from a free-kick cross to make it 1:1 against Lille.
59th minute
Mbappé misses a penalty
Real have a great chance to equalize in Liverpool. But Mbappé fails with his penalty against Kelleher.
52nd minute
Mac Allister puts Liverpool ahead
Liverpool take the lead against Real Madrid in the evening's crunch game. Alexis Mac Allister scores after a one-two with Bradley to make it 1:0.
48th minute
Benfica take full advantage of Monaco's defensive lapse
Benfica equalize shortly after Embolo's mega chance. Pavlidis capitalizes on a gross error in the Monaco defence and makes it 1:1.
47th minute
Embolo only hits the post
Breel Embolo has a great chance to increase Monaco's lead shortly after the break. But the Nati striker only hits the post.
41st minute
Gittens puts BVB into the lead
Shortly before the break, Jamie Gittens gives Dortmund the lead in Zagreb - and how!
26th minute
Slapstick own goal at Celtic Park
Celtic Glasgow fall 1-0 behind at home against Ardon Jashari's Club Brugge. Cameron Carter-Vickers completely loses his bearings in his own penalty area and plays the ball into his own goal.
13th minute
Embolo sets up Monaco's opening goal
Monaco take the lead against Benfica. Ben Seghir scores to make it 1:0, Breel Embolo also has his feet in the game with a clever through pass.
5th minute
Bologna still have to wait for their first CL goal
The first goal of the evening is scored in Bologna - everyone thinks so. But Dallinga's goal is disallowed for offside. Bologna must therefore continue to wait for their very first goal in the top flight.
Marko Vucur: "Liverpool against Real - this could also be the final"
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Champions League ticker. Wednesday evening sees a Swiss duel between Monaco with Köhn, Zakaria and Embolo and Benfica Lisbon with Amdouni. Gregor Kobel faces Borussia Dortmund in Zagreb, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye meet Lille with Bologna and Jashari plays with Brugge at Celtic. The match between Aston Villa and Juventus Turin also promises plenty of excitement. You can follow the games live here.