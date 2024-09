Zeki Amdouni scored for the first time for Benfica Lisbon Keystone

Zeki Amdouni scored for the first time for Benfica Lisbon. He made it 3-1 in the 78th minute, eleven minutes after coming on as a substitute, in the 5-1 home win over Gil Vicente.

The Swiss international, who moved to Portugal on loan from relegated Premier League side Burnley at the end of August, made his fourth substitute appearance.

Benfica are second in the table after seven games, five points behind city rivals Sporting.

