Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi makes a curious save against Atlético Madrid. KEYSTONE

The first round of the reformed Champions League group stage ended on Thursday. Here are the best moments of the third day.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first round of the Champions League group stage in the new format has been played.

On Thursday, there were some curious scenes worth seeing in various matches. Show more

Slapstick save from Leipzig keeper Gulacsi

RB Leipzig take an early lead in their away game at Atlético Madrid. In their search for an equalizer, the madridistas almost found it in the 26th minute. After a cross from the right, Atlético attacker Angel Correa lobs the ball superbly over Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi.

The ball bounces back off the far post and then plays lottery billiards with various parts of the Leipzig goalkeeper's body just a few centimetres from the goal line. Hand, foot, knee, thigh - but in the end Gulacsi holds on to the ball with both hands.

No goal. But the German team's joy did not last long, as Antoine Griezmann equalized two minutes later.

Xhaka on Boniface's cheeky pass: "If it doesn't work, he'll hear it from us"

Bayer Leverkusen literally boss Feyenoord Rotterdam in the first half.

Symbolic of this: Victor Boniface's stroke of genius, which set up the visitors' third goal.

After the game, Granit Xhaka also commented on the situation and issued a teasing warning to his team-mate.

"It's something he's been practicing for years. If it works, we're happy. If it doesn't work, he'll hear it from us, of course," says the Swiss national team captain. "But it worked and a goal was scored as a result."

Miraculous double save in Bergamo

Arsenal keeper David Raya made a remarkable double save in the away game at Atalanta Bergamo. First the Spaniard saved a penalty from Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, then he also fished the follow-up shot off the line. A must-see.

Amdouni shows flashes of class

National team striker Zeki Amdouni was only substituted against Red Star shortly before the end, but the few minutes were enough for the Swiss to make an impression on new Benfica coach Bruno Lage.

The 23-year-old made his way into the penalty area from the right, outpaced two opponents and then hammered the ball left-footed to the far post. Too bad for Amdouni, that would probably have been the goal of the round.

