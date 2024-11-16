Cédric Zesiger travels with the national team to Spain. Keystone

Cédric Zesiger joins the national team on Saturday after further absences and travels with Murat Yakin's team to Spain.

SDA

The Seelander has been called up because Aurèle Amenda is out with a knee contusion and Ardon Jashari has the flu and will not even make the trip to Tenerife.

Breel Embolo will also be missing for the last Nations League game. He has also already returned to his club due to his yellow card suspension.

Zesiger has made four appearances with the national team so far: twice in the European Championship qualifiers and twice in test matches.

SDA