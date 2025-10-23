  1. Residential Customers
Liverpool leads Frankfurt Amenda: "Things can happen very quickly against teams like this"

Syl Battistuzzi

23.10.2025

Eintracht Frankfurt hoped in vain for a surprise coup against Liverpool. Despite taking the lead, the Bundesliga club was clearly beaten. International Aurèle Amenda looks back on a tough evening.

Eintracht Frankfurt were taught a football lesson by Liverpool FC in the Champions League. The Bundesliga club lost 5-1 at home to the English champions on the third matchday of the league phase.

Rasmus Kristensen initially put the Hessians ahead (26th minute). "After 1:0, the atmosphere was incredible. We also got off to a very good start - tough tackles, good intensity and played with courage," said Aurèle Amenda in an interview with blue Sport.

"Things can happen very quickly against teams like that," said the 22-year-old, who was allowed to start from the beginning for the second time this season. In fact, the joy did not last long. Ex-Frankfurt player Hugo Ekitiké, of all people, provided the turning point in the 35th minute with his equalizer following a counter-attack.

Aurele Amenda in a duel with Cody Gakpo.
IMAGO/Orange Pictures

After that, Frankfurt were inferior to the visitors in every respect in front of 58,700 spectators. First, defenders Virgil van Dijk (39) and Ibrahima Konaté (44) scored two headers from corner kicks to make it 3:1 at half-time.

Frankfurt's defense as a weak point

"It was difficult to show a reaction after that," said Amenda. After the break, Cody Gakpo (66) and Dominik Szoboszlai (70) made the final score perfect. After a 1:5 defeat, it is difficult to take positive things with you. Amenda believes that it is certainly good for development to be able to compete with such players.

Frankfurt's defense has been extremely patchy of late - 23 goals in the last six competitive matches. "We're not satisfied ourselves. We just have to work hard, analyze together and do better for the next games," summarizes the four-time international.

The Hessians will have their next chance to do so on Saturday. Then they host St. Pauli. Instead of Ekitiké, Alexander Isak or Florian Wirtz, the opponents will then be Martijn Kaars, Mathias Pereira Lage or Danel Sinani.

