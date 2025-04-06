Frick settles accounts with his team "An absolutely inexplicable performance - that shocked me"

FC Lucerne are beaten from the outset by GC at the Letzigrund and miss out on a place in the top three. Lucerne coach Mario Frick is at a loss for words after the game due to his team's performance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mario Frick is unhappy with his team's performance after the 3-1 defeat against GC.

"We lacked the body language, everything we needed today to make a big leap forward," says the coach in an interview with blue Sport.

He is already looking ahead to the next opponent, YB: "Nobody will think that five or ten percent less is enough. We will be ready." Show more

Disaster struck for Lucerne in the 14th minute: Bung Meng Freimann played a back pass that was too short, Pascal Loretz was unable to clear and Adama Bojang slid in to make it 1:0 for the home side. "It was an inexplicable performance in the first half hour, anxious," said Frick in an interview with blue Sport after the game. GC didn't have much in the first few minutes, but his team gave away the 1-0 with a back pass that was too short.

The Liechtenstein native is not only dissatisfied with that scene: "But we lacked the body language, everything we needed today to make a big leap forward." For the coach, it also had something to do with mental strength; the young team still lacked the step to strike at the right moment.

"That shocked me"

After 30 minutes, Frick clamped down and made a triple substitution, with Bung Meng Freimann, Winkel and Ottiger having to make way for Ciganiks, Stankovic and Karweina. "I wanted a shock to go through the team," says Frick. The coach achieved this, with his team taking control of the game before the break and becoming increasingly dangerous in front of goal.

Even after the break, Lucerne set the tone and scored the 1:1 through Dorn. Just under a minute later, GC was back in front. "We served up everything to run into a counter-attack after losing the ball and give away the 2:1. It was symptomatic of today. Today is a bad day. GC absolutely deserved to win the game. They played freely."

The coach is already looking ahead to the next game against YB: "We'll start training on Wednesday and the opponent will be good for us. Nobody will get the idea that five or ten percent less is enough. We'll be ready."

However, the game against GC is not completely over: "But I'm not at all concerned with the table, I'm more concerned with how we performed today from the very first minute. That shocked me."

