Coach Mauro Lustrinelli and president Andres Gerber are recognized in the media as key factors in FC Thun's sensational championship title Keystone

For the Swiss-German press, FC Thun has proven that teamwork - the quintessence of football - brings success. At the same time, the championship title of the promoted team is an embarrassment for the others.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The newspapers agree on the significance of the Bernese Oberland team's championship title in Monday's commentary columns. The "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" wrote of a "major sporting success" that would attract more international attention if it had not taken place in the small Super League. According to CH Media, Thun's title win deserves "more recognition than any other since the Super League was founded in 2003".

It is a fairy tale, but not a miracle, write the CH Media newspapers. The championship title is the result of "good work. Very good work. Period". Sporting director Dominik Albrecht contributed to this with a consistent personnel policy and coach Mauro Lustrinelli with an implemented style of play "that reveals what his team can do and conceals what it cannot". On top of this comes the team spirit.

This was also emphasized by other media. "FC Thun is a unit; that may sound superanal, but it is what sets it apart from its opponents, among other things," wrote the Tamedia newspapers. The club's history shows what the team sport, which has long since become a billion-dollar business, is all about. The team is "pleasing proof" that "even in 2026, it will not be enough to simply look at the squad values to predict the ranking positions".

With the "basic virtues of football", the Bernese Oberlanders have turned the entire league on its head, writes Blick. "Led by coach Mauro Lustrinelli and president Andres Gerber, who never let themselves be rattled even at the highest heights, always kept their feet on the ground and quietly dreamed of the big coup." Blick considers nothing less than a statue in front of the Stockhorn Arena to be appropriate for those responsible.

For the press, however, Thun's championship title also shows what the other teams are missing. CH Media's commentary is headlined "An embarrassment for everyone else". This applies not only to the league giants YB and FCB, writes the media outlet. All teams started the season with a higher market value and much more Super League experience. "Blick interprets Thun's championship title as an "alarming sign for the league and a damning testimony to the sporting management of the supposedly big clubs".

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