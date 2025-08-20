Mohamed Elyounoussi was part of FC Basel when the Champions League anthem rang out for the last time at St. Jakob-Park in 2018. Seven years later, the Norwegian is returning to Basel for the play-offs - with FC Copenhagen.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "It's great to be back," Mohamed Elyounoussi tells blue Sport about his return to the Joggeli.

However, the attacking player has not traveled to Basel to make friends. He wants to reach the Champions League with FC Copenhagen. blue Sport will broadcast the play-off first leg live on Wednesday evening (kick-off at 21:00).

Elyounoussi is certain that in order to overcome the final hurdle to the top flight: "We have to neutralize Shaqiri." Show more

Mohamed Elyounoussi experienced FC Basel's last Champions League nights up close. The Norwegian attacker advanced to the round of 16 with FCB in 2017/2018. In the second leg against Manchester City, he scored a goal and set up one. Despite the 2:1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, red and blue were eliminated with an aggregate score of 2:5.

After seven years, FCB are to be part of the royal nights again - and Elyounoussi, of all people, wants to prevent this. With FC Copenhagen, he will face FC Basel in the final qualifying round for the Champions League. The 31-year-old has now been playing in Denmark for two years after spells at Celtic Glasgow and Southampton.

Elyounoussi has warned his team ahead of time

Elyounoussi moved abroad from FCB in 2018 and is now returning to the Joggeli. "It's great to be back," he tells blue Sport. Unlike seven years ago, he now wants to score goals against Basel rather than for them.

It goes without saying that Copenhagen want to put themselves in a good position for the second game in front of a home crowd in the first leg on Wednesday evening. For Elyounoussi, however, it is clear that this will not be an easy task. "FC Basel can hurt any team. We have to be ready for tomorrow." He has already warned his teammates. "Basel is very strong at home - with the fans, the stadium and the atmosphere. I've told the team about that."

In addition to the twelfth man at the back, FCB also have an exceptional player on the pitch: Xherdan Shaqiri. Elyounoussi is aware of the strengths of Basel's number 10. "We have to neutralize Shaqiri. He is the most important man for FCB."

If Copenhagen can keep Shaqiri in check and impose their own game on FCB, Elyounoussi is confident of writing the next beautiful chapter at St. Jakob-Park.

Meeting up with old acquaintances

In the run-up to the match, Elyounoussi has already spoken to some of the players from his time in the Super League in the stadium and has also seen old familiar faces on the FCB staff. "There are always certain people at the club who were there in my day. That's wonderful to see."

Elyounoussi's memories immediately come flooding back. For example, of magical Champions League nights such as the 5:0 win against Benfica Lisbon or the 2:1 triumph over Manchester City.

The play-off first leg kicks off at 9pm on Wednesday evening, with blue Sport broadcasting live.

