Amir Abrashi is the Grasshoppers' biggest role model. Ahead of the season opener, the 36-year-old talks about the team's transformation, the low points of recent years, and the upcoming season.

With a bleeding lip, Amir Abrashi played through the second leg of the relegation playoff against Aarau—and now he’s kicking off the new season with GC

Amir Abrashi, you took a long time to decide whether to continue playing. What was going through your mind?

“The last three years have been brutal. Every now and then, you forget that you still have a family and a life. For a while, I thought it was all about soccer, about GC—that was it. But the people around me suffer too. My wife noticed just how immense the pressure was toward the end of the season. Those were grueling games, and at some point, I was just zoned out even at home. I asked myself if this was still good for the future—especially since I became a father for the first time two months ago.”

What convinced you to keep going?

"The people who came. Above all, Ludo (Ludovic Deléchat, GC's new board chairman—Ed.) and our new CEO, Richard Feuz, were instrumental."

Can you explain that?

“I’m not saying this to suck up—I don’t need to do that anymore. But these are good people with positive energy. We’re the owners’ top priority and the flagship of the Bridge Football Group. We can talk openly and honestly with one another—that’s not something to be taken for granted. It’s clear that we still have a lot of work ahead of us; it won’t be easy. But if we create a good atmosphere—from management all the way down to the players—and if we become a united team, then success will follow.”

Was this positive atmosphere missing in the past?

"It was a different situation with the owners in Los Angeles. The president was in the U.S.; now he's in Zurich. That makes a difference. But we also need to be grateful to the previous owners. They did a lot for the Grasshoppers."

You sound very enthusiastic when you talk about the new owners.

"I know I'm just gushing. I’m an optimistic person, but there hasn’t been much to be optimistic about at GC in recent seasons. Now the foundation is solid, and I really love coming to the campus. Ludo used to be a GC fan—you can tell, and you really believe him when he says so. Plus, the communication with him is great—from the coach to me to the team.”

One person who fell victim to this upheaval was Alain Sutter, who was forced to step down as sports director. How did you react to that?

"Every departure is tough. I always feel bad for the person. But this is about GC. Individuals have to take a back seat. We have to look ahead."

Then let's do that. What are your plans for the upcoming season?

“I’m not going to say anything more about that. After the relegation playoff against Thun in 2024, I said I didn’t want to be in the relegation playoffs anymore. A year later, we were back there, and I was convinced that wouldn’t happen to us again. Now we’ve played in the relegation playoff for the third time. What other arguments do I have left to set a goal? We want to take it week by week and collect as many points as possible. We can’t afford to dream anymore—we have to deliver first. But we’ll do everything we can to see more smiling faces among the fans.”

You’re speaking to the fans. After the victory in the second leg of the relegation playoff, the stands held up a banner that read, “Should we renew our season tickets for next season? You guys didn’t even play this season!” Can you understand their frustration?

"I had to smile when I saw that. We had a terrible year. We can't expect them to cheer just because we avoided relegation for the third time."

It was also an incredibly close game. Especially after Lee Young-Jun was shown a red card, it seemed like the momentum was shifting. What was going through your mind at that moment?

"I just felt completely drained. I could barely feel my legs anymore. Thankfully, God was on our side."

What would have happened if GC had been relegated?

“I would have been devastated. Relegation would have destroyed me. The day after we secured our place in the league, I was out and about in Zurich and said to my wife, ‘I don’t think I’d be here if we’d been relegated.’ It would have been the biggest defeat of my career, of my life. I had enormous respect for that. The emotions are welling up again right now. We have to take the positives from that last game with us.”

Have you been able to do that so far?

"On my first day back at practice, everyone was just laughing. It wasn't easy to come to terms with the season, but being able to train for the Super League again means a lot to me."

Just how important will the start of the season be?

"It's very important. If we look at the last three years, we've never gotten off to a good start. I've learned in my career that starting the season with points gives you a lot of energy and creates a kind of upward momentum. If you lose right at the start, you immediately hear people saying, 'Not again.'"

It certainly helps that GC has a coach in Peter Zeidler who knows the Super League inside and out.

“Peter Zeidler was already instrumental in keeping us in the league. You have to have courage to join the club in a situation like that. If we had been relegated and hadn’t managed to get promoted right away, that wouldn’t have been easy for his career either. He took a big risk—not everyone would do that. He, too, believes we’re on the right track, but that we still need to keep improving the finer details. It won’t be an easy season—it’ll be a difficult one. We’ll have to fight from the very start; otherwise, we won’t stand a chance.”

You just mentioned some details that need to be improved. Can you give an example?

"We have a lot of young players on the team. In the friendly against Panathinaikos, for example, it became clear that they need to take a little more time before passing the ball. They need to stay calmer."

In its announcement regarding your contract extension, the club described you as a player who makes a significant impact on the field, but especially in the locker room. Do you see your role that way as well?

"I talk to the guys a lot, yeah. I'm tough on them, but they know I'm there to help them. They appreciate that, which is why I have a good connection with them and enjoy doing it."

You help the players on the field. What else is important for success?

“The club management, coaches, players, and fans—we all have to be on the same page. We have to pull together. GC carries weight; the jersey needs to carry weight again. Playing for GC isn’t something to take for granted. Plus, the players who join us have to be a good fit in terms of character. Ultimately, it’s more beneficial when a player fits well into the team. If you bring in a hugely talented player who only looks out for himself, it can destroy the team. I’ve told the new owners that, for example.”

You said earlier that you can't afford to dream anymore. However, last season showed just how unpredictable the Super League is.

"Do you want an explanation?"

Sure.

“With certain teams, you can tell they’re not a family. I don’t want to offend anyone. But take Thun, for example? You could tell they were a family. They worked well together for years. Thanks to a strong start to the season, the excitement suddenly skyrocketed. Everything was going right. That’s how the Super League is. Basically, it’s always 50/50. You have to earn those decisive percentages.”

It's clear how much you live for soccer. Still, the question is: Will this be your last season as a pro?

“Probably. The chances are good. I don’t think I’ll be like Luka Modric and still be playing at 40. But I’ve gotten off to a good start. I’m in shape and can keep up with the team. If that weren’t the case anymore, I would have quit a long time ago. What matters most is that GC has good years again. I’m just a side note—I’m just a player. My greatest wish is for GC to be successful again. Then I’ll be able to handle retiring a little better.”