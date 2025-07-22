The Italians want to make a difference at home with their performances at the European Championships Keystone

In Italy, female footballers have been fighting for acceptance and attention for decades. At the European Championships, the Azzurre are astounding. The semi-final against England is set to be a milestone.

The Italian women's footballers are well aware of the importance of this match: in the semi-final against defending champions England on Tuesday, the squadra will be aiming for more than just a place in the final - which would be a coup in itself. The match should also raise women's football to a new level in a country that is crazy about men's football. "We're putting all our energy into it and that of all the women and girls who want to play football," striker Sofia Cantore told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Italy's biggest sports newspaper is a reflection of the difficult battle for attention that women's football is waging in its southern neighbor. Two days before Tuesday evening's match against England in Geneva, just one article was devoted to the European Championship semi-final - with the ad for a deodorant on the same page being about as big as the entire interview with goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. After wild transfer news from Serie A (men's), you had to turn to page 24 to find it.

Awakening dreams

After the dramatic quarter-final victory over Norway, the women's team even made it onto the front pages of the country's three major sports newspapers - albeit not as the lead story in each case. But the players of national coach Andrea Soncin are not complaining about that. One of them in particular knows that this tournament is about more than just a quick win.

"Of course we're happy about the semi-final," captain Cristiana Girelli told the Corriere della Sera. The 35-year-old striker scored two goals against Norway - one of them in the 90th minute - to help them reach the final round. 28 years after losing 2-0 to Germany in the final, the Italians are once again among the top four nations in Europe. "We didn't achieve this for personal glory. It's for all those who have walked this path with us and for those girls who dream of experiencing it today," said Girelli.

Rocky road to professional status

The road here was rocky. The first championship was played in 1968. But it wasn't until 1986 that the FIGC accepted women's football into its ranks - under the amateur division. It took until 2022 for "female footballer" to be recognized as a profession and for Serie A players to enjoy adequate insurance and pension entitlements for the first time.

"I know these stories from the past, of bus trips from Brescia to Bari, lunch at the freeway service station and then the game in the afternoon," said striker Cantore, who at 25 is one of the youngest members of the experienced squad. Brescia and Bari are around eight and a half hours away by car.

According to a study published in May, 40 percent of people in Italy are now interested in women's football, with around seven million people describing themselves as fans. According to the Italian Football Association, this is around seven times as many as in the 2019/20 season. Around 2.44 million people watched the victory over Norway with its dramatic final phase on television.