Dream debut missed An old acquaintance spits in Rrudhani's soup on his home debut for Sion

Donat Rrudhani makes his first appearance in an FC Sion kit at the Tourbillon in the 0-0 draw against Lausanne. He was denied his first goal by an old acquaintance of all people.

Andreas Lunghi

"It was time to finally find something long-term," said Donat Rrudhani in an interview with blue Sport after his move to FC Sion. The 26-year-old has never really been able to settle down anywhere in recent years.

Although the Kosovo international had been under contract with YB since the 2022/2023 season, he was never able to establish himself with the club from Bern. And so he was loaned out to Lausanne and Lucerne in the last two years until his definitive move to Sion came about at the end of August.

On Sunday afternoon, the 26-year-old celebrated his home debut in a Sion kit against the Vaud side of all teams - and in his third partial appearance, he only narrowly missed scoring his first goal for his new colors.

"He's a good goalkeeper"

In the 86th minute, Rrudhani lined up the ball around 20 meters in front of goal for a free kick. His shot flew towards the right crossbar, but at the last moment the hand of Lausanne keeper Karlo Letica appeared.

"I have to be honest, I saw my ball in the net," said Donat Rrudhani in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "I know Karlo Letica from my time at Lausanne, I know he's a good goalkeeper."

Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler is also aware of this and is happy that "Letica had his gloves on". Rrudhani, on the other hand, is already looking to the future: "It's a shame, but I hope I can score my first goal in the next game."

More videos of the game