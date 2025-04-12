An open championship race in the Women's Super League - Gallery As qualifying winners, the YB women are flirting with the first championship title in the club's history Image: Keystone Basel with the experienced Coumba Sow (2nd from right) narrowly missed out on a qualifying win on the final matchday Image: Keystone Champions Servette finished the regular season in 3rd place, one point behind the leading duo Image: Keystone The FCZ women want to take the momentum from their cup win with them Image: Keystone The Zurich women will face St. Gallen in the play-off quarter-finals. The women from eastern Switzerland have won both duels with FCZ this season Image: Keystone An open championship race in the Women's Super League - Gallery As qualifying winners, the YB women are flirting with the first championship title in the club's history Image: Keystone Basel with the experienced Coumba Sow (2nd from right) narrowly missed out on a qualifying win on the final matchday Image: Keystone Champions Servette finished the regular season in 3rd place, one point behind the leading duo Image: Keystone The FCZ women want to take the momentum from their cup win with them Image: Keystone The Zurich women will face St. Gallen in the play-off quarter-finals. The women from eastern Switzerland have won both duels with FCZ this season Image: Keystone

The Women's Super League enters the hot phase on Saturday. In the play-off quarter-finals, the roles appear to be distributed in three of the four duels. The semi-finals promise to be exciting at the latest.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Since 2012, the champions have always been FC Zurich or Servette Chênois, with one exception. The record champions from German-speaking Switzerland and the upstarts from French-speaking Switzerland are also among the title contenders ahead of this year's playoffs. As in the last three years, since the champions have been determined in a play-off format, it is also possible that they will face each other in the final this year. However, the starting position is not as clear as in previous years.

What had already become apparent before the season manifested itself during the qualifying phase: the leaders have moved closer together, the competition has caught up with FCZ and Servette, and in some cases has even overtaken the dominators of recent years.

A trio swings to the top

The YB women secured the qualifying victory in the last round of the regular season and are flirting with the first championship title in the club's history. Quite a few believe that Imke Wübbenhorst's team can pull off the coup. The mix of talents like Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet and veterans like Stephanie Waeber and Courtney Strode is just right. With Lucerne, YB also has the easiest opponent in the quarter-finals. What's more, the Bernese side will avoid FCB and Servette, who made a strong impression in qualifying, in any semi-final.

Basel missed out on qualifying with a draw against Servette on the last matchday. German coach Kim Kulig's team also lost the cup final against FCZ. All the more reason for the qualifying runners-up, led by the experienced Coumba Sow, to be hungry for the championship title. The first hurdle on this path is Aarau.

Champions Servette finished the regular season in 3rd place, one point behind the leading duo, and will face Grasshoppers in the quarter-finals. The defending champions from western Switzerland were able to compensate for the significant departures of the summer and are also among the favorites in these playoffs thanks to the breadth and experience of their squad.

Cup winners Zurich take on St. Gallen

The most exciting starting position is in the duel between St. Gallen and Zurich. The team from eastern Switzerland finished directly ahead of FCZ in the qualifiers and therefore have the advantage of playing the second leg in front of a home crowd. FCSG have also won both games against Zurich this season. Experience, on the other hand, speaks in favor of the cup winners. They are familiar with the format and know that the title is not decided in the qualifiers, but in the play-offs.

In the last three seasons, the champions have been decided in a single final match on neutral ground. Now, for the first time, the play-off final will be played in a first and second leg.