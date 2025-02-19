  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hammer draw for Xhaka The possible Champions League round of 16 duels at a glance

Linus Hämmerli

19.2.2025

The Champions League tournament tree.
The Champions League tournament tree.
Picture: UEFA Champions League

The play-off duels in the Champions League are through. The round of sixteen finalists have been decided. One thing is clear: Bayer Leverkusen will be up against a big fish. An overview of the possible duels.

19.02.2025, 23:58

20.02.2025, 01:13

The possible round of 16 pairings (draw on February 21 on blue Zoom)

  • PSG vs. Liverpool or Barcelona
  • Bruges vs. Lille or Aston Villa
  • Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
  • PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal or Inter
  • Benfica vs. Barcelona or Liverpool
  • Dortmund vs. Aston Villa or Lille
  • Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Atlético Madrid
  • Feyenoord vs. Inter or Arsenal
Show more

The Champions League knockout play-offs are over. It is therefore clear which teams are through to the round of 16. There could be some cracking duels in the round of 16 remaining teams. Bayer Leverkusen will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Zeki Amdouni's Benfica, who will face Barcelona or Liverpool, will also be particularly hard hit.

Uefa will announce the final pairings next Friday. blue Zoom will broadcast the draw live on February 21 from 12 noon.

All the highlights of the play-off round

More sport

All the games, all the goals. Juventus continue Italy's disgrace ++ Paris showdown ++ Real demystify City

All the games, all the goalsJuventus continue Italy's disgrace ++ Paris showdown ++ Real demystify City

Shooting match in the Champions League. PSG dismantle Stade Brest in second leg and advance to last 16

Shooting match in the Champions LeaguePSG dismantle Stade Brest in second leg and advance to last 16

Mbappé show at the Bernabéu. Real Madrid dismantle ManCity in a clash of giants and storm into the last 16

Mbappé show at the BernabéuReal Madrid dismantle ManCity in a clash of giants and storm into the last 16

Victory after extra time. PSV Eindhoven knock Juventus Turin out of the Champions League

Victory after extra timePSV Eindhoven knock Juventus Turin out of the Champions League

Goalless draw is enough for BVB. Dortmund despair at Sporting goalkeeper Silva but reach last 16

Goalless draw is enough for BVBDortmund despair at Sporting goalkeeper Silva but reach last 16