The play-off duels in the Champions League are through. The round of sixteen finalists have been decided. One thing is clear: Bayer Leverkusen will be up against a big fish. An overview of the possible duels.
The possible round of 16 pairings (draw on February 21 on blue Zoom)
- PSG vs. Liverpool or Barcelona
- Bruges vs. Lille or Aston Villa
- Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
- PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal or Inter
- Benfica vs. Barcelona or Liverpool
- Dortmund vs. Aston Villa or Lille
- Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Atlético Madrid
- Feyenoord vs. Inter or Arsenal
The Champions League knockout play-offs are over. It is therefore clear which teams are through to the round of 16. There could be some cracking duels in the round of 16 remaining teams. Bayer Leverkusen will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Zeki Amdouni's Benfica, who will face Barcelona or Liverpool, will also be particularly hard hit.
Uefa will announce the final pairings next Friday. blue Zoom will broadcast the draw live on February 21 from 12 noon.