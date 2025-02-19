The Champions League tournament tree. Picture: UEFA Champions League

The play-off duels in the Champions League are through. The round of sixteen finalists have been decided. One thing is clear: Bayer Leverkusen will be up against a big fish. An overview of the possible duels.

The possible round of 16 pairings (draw on February 21 on blue Zoom) PSG vs. Liverpool or Barcelona

Bruges vs. Lille or Aston Villa

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal or Inter

Benfica vs. Barcelona or Liverpool

Dortmund vs. Aston Villa or Lille

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Atlético Madrid

Feyenoord vs. Inter or Arsenal Show more

The Champions League knockout play-offs are over. It is therefore clear which teams are through to the round of 16. There could be some cracking duels in the round of 16 remaining teams. Bayer Leverkusen will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Zeki Amdouni's Benfica, who will face Barcelona or Liverpool, will also be particularly hard hit.

Uefa will announce the final pairings next Friday. blue Zoom will broadcast the draw live on February 21 from 12 noon.

