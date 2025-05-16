Spain's press bows to Barcelona's German coach in particular. For everyone, Hansi Flick is the key to the Catalans' success.

DPA dpa

In less than a year, Hansi Flick has won the hearts of FC Barcelona fans. With the triumph in La Liga, he has already won his third title with the Catalans after the Supercopa and the Copa del Rey. Barça also beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in four Clásicos this season. This is what the Spanish press wrote after the football masterpiece with the 2:0 in the city duel at Espanyol Barcelona.

"As":"Flick and his fearless children. It was supposed to be Mbappé's league, but an unemployed German coach has taken over the same squad as the season before and gone through with voracious veterans and a bunch of kids under the leadership of Lamine."

"El Mundo":"The success of Hansi Flick, the coach of emotions, in three key points: Psychology with the players, frenzy on the pitch and a physical preparation like 'horses'. In less than a year, the German coach has changed the dynamics of a despondent Barcelona, as he did with Bayern Munich, to make them champions and cup winners."

"El País":"There is nothing better than winning the derby and the Clásico to celebrate in a league they have dominated since their debut at the Mestalla (Valencia stadium), apart from the break in that "shitty" November - Flick's word - when they lost to Las Palmas, Leganés and Atlético."

"Marca":"The Flick league. Hansi Flick came quietly. He came to replace Xavi Hernandez after his bizarre departure, whose coming and going had been announced since January 2024. (President) Laporta always liked the German and so did (sporting director) Deco. They trusted him despite his short career, in which he enjoyed great success at Bayern but failed with his country's national team. So it was a risky gamble at a very delicate time for the club who, as always, were hampered by fair play when it came to approaching the market. (...) Flick has put his stamp on the whole thing. His main merit is to improve the performance of all the players in the squad compared to the previous season."

"La Razón": "Barcelona's real name in the 2024/25 season is Hansi Flick. The coach finishes the season, which has two games left, with all the national titles won: League, Cup and Super Cup, and with one that is perhaps even more important, although in reality it goes hand in hand with the trophies. The Azulgrana team and their fans have regained their confidence and feel that they once again belong to the select group in Europe."

"La Vanguardia":"Respect for the champions. (...) There are goals that are worthy of a title because of their overwhelming beauty. There are so many that round off an entire season. And there are goals that make a footballer great in the end. As if it were Van Basten at the 1988 European Championship or Zidane in the 2002 Champions League final, Lamine Yamal decided the derby in Cornellà and gave Barcelona the championship. The author of the 0-1 goal could not have been more poetic, as his left foot marked the path for Flick and Laporta's project."

"ABC":"A burnt-out Barça wins La Liga."

"Sport":"Campeones made in Flick! (...) Beyond the individuals, this is Flick's Barça. The spiritual leader, the signpost, the lighthouse. (...) The architect who puts all the pieces together, generations, religions, status. (...) There are many positive things that can be attributed to Flick. 'La Liga is the most honest title,' he said recently. In terms of honesty, talent and insatiability, no one has been able to hold a candle to him. His league. The one of Barça's comeback."

"Mundo deportivo":"It wasn't the electrifying and unpredictable Barça of the whole season. But a slow-motion version, more reminiscent of other times not so long ago, was enough to win the derby against Espanyol (0-2) and, ultimately, La Liga."