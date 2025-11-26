Ana.Maria Crnogorcevic (right) and Sydney Schertenleib after the victory against Finland at the European Championship. Imago

Over the next few days, the Swiss national team will play two test matches in Jerez under new coach Rafel Navarro. What makes the Catalan tick? Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Sydney Schertenleib provide the answers.

Patrick Lämmle

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic played for Barça from January 2020 to September 2023. Her assistant coach at the time: Rafel Navarro. Sydney Schertenleib also already knows the new national team coach, as he was her assistant coach at Barcelona until he joined the national team. What makes the 39-year-old Catalan, who has signed a contract with the SFA until the summer of 2029, tick? The two Nati players give their answers at a press conference.

"He's certainly a very open and communicative person. You can also talk to him about things other than football. He sometimes asks how you're doing, which is great," says Crnogorcevic. He continues: "He tends to be quiet, but he can also be loud when he needs to be."

Schertenleib also perceived Navarro at Barcelona as "very communicative and open". In his role as assistant coach, he also led some training sessions and was mainly responsible for standard situations. According to the 18-year-old super talent, she was "surprised but also delighted" that he would be the national team coach.

The first impressions from training certainly put a smile on Schertenleib's face: "It was cool, similar to Barça, a lot with the ball. What more could you want, it's a lot of fun." And yet, according to her own statement, she has made the greatest progress over the past year in playing without the ball: "When I was new to the club, someone had to shout at me in every training session because I wasn't doing anything in defense."

"You have to realize: 'This is how Switzerland plays football'"

Crnogorcevic is already 35 years old, but she's not thinking about retiring just yet: "The World Cup is definitely still a goal. I've just realized now in training how much fun training can be. We've done some really cool exercises. I'll probably play for another year and a half and then I'll probably be done."

The 174-time international is currently looking for a club, but can't or won't reveal much just yet. She will probably move to a club in Europe. Financial considerations could play a role, but above all she would like to be part of a "cool project".

At the moment, however, the focus is on the national team. What is she hoping for from the new coach? "It certainly won't be Barça 2.0. But he certainly knows our potential and knows that we are good on the ball and can really play football. And he really wants to promote that."

For Crnogorcevic, one thing is clear: "We now need a clear identity. We have to recognize: 'This is how Switzerland plays football'. We want to play offensive football, we want to defend offensively, we want to be aggressive. We've lacked that in the last three or four years."

