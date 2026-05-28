She is a footballer and social media star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram. Now Ana Maria Markovic is making her first appearance as an actress - in a film with Terence Hill and Granit Xhaka. Markovic talks to blue Sport about the film and football culture in the USA.

Jan Arnet

Western legend Terence Hill on the film set with soccer stars Granit Xhaka, Zeki Amdouni and Ana Maria Markovic - Denner made it possible and produced a spectacular short film. The "Socceritos" bring soccer to the Wild West, just in time for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

"It's a great honor to represent women's soccer in this film. I had a cool time with the boys," Ana Maria Markovic tells blue Sport about the project. "When the request came from Denner for this film project, I didn't have to think twice."

Watch the video above to find out how Markovic experienced her first year at Brooklyn FC in the USA, what she has to say about football culture in the United States and why she thinks Switzerland can even reach the final of the World Cup.

"The Socceritos" - the short film in full length