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Contract extended Ancelotti to coach Brazil until 2030

SDA

14.5.2026 - 19:50

Carries the hopes of soccer superpower Brazil: national coach Carlo Ancelotti
Carries the hopes of soccer superpower Brazil: national coach Carlo Ancelotti
Keystone

Carlo Ancelotti will remain coach of record world champions Brazil until the 2030 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

14.05.2026, 19:50

14.05.2026, 20:44

In a video, the Italian announced the extension of his contract for another four years. "We are working to bring the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world," said Ancelotti. "We want more: more victories, more time, more work".

Association boss Samir Xaud spoke of a "historic day" for Brazil, as the news portal Globo Esporte reported. The extension of Ancelotti's contract is an important step in providing the Seleção with a stronger, more modern and more competitive structure.

The 67-year-old Ancelotti has been coaching Brazil for a year. He previously won the Champions League a total of five times with Milan and Real Madrid.

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